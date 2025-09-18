Joe Brady, Dion Dawkins already 'have all the confidence' in Bills' Day 3 rookie
It's too early to crown any rookie, but the initial returns suggest the Buffalo Bills found a fifth-round draft gem.
After five consecutive offensive selections, the Bills drafted tight end Jackson Hawes on Day 3 in Green Bay at No. 173 overall. He was billed as the draft's top-ranked blocker at his position, and the Ivy League undergraduate hasn't disappointed.
"I've seen the best blocker of a young guy that I've ever seen, and I don't underestimate that," said Bills' Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins. "And I'm not sugarcoating that. I'm not just saying that. He is one of the best blockers you will see in this game."
Establishing himself as Buffalo's third tight end, Hawes has made noticeable contributions in each of the season's first two games.
"I think he's so intelligent that he can handle a lot on his plate," said offensive coordinator Joe Brady. "The tight end position is such a difficult position to learn early. His ability to just process it all and be able to play fast and not get fazed when it doesn't go well. Just learn from it. It's been good the last couple of weeks. He's got some catches. We have all the confidence in Hawesy."
While putting on a clinic as a blocker, the 6-foot-4 Hawes also recorded one reception in each of the Bills' two victories. His first career catch was as impressive as can be, pulling in a 29-yarder over the middle at the Baltimore Ravens' 1-yard line on Sunday Night Football.
"Now we know he can catch. So it's a beautiful thing that he can do both, as well as be the right person for this team," said Dawkins. "For him to be on the line next to me on plays, and next to Spencer [Brown] on plays, I'm confident. I'm so confident."
Hawes, who spent one year at Georgia Tech after five at Yale, has totaled 51 offensive snaps through his first two pro games. He is the NFL's highest graded (92.7) tight end thus far according to Pro Football Focus.
