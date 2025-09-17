'Absolute stud' RB James Cook's ability makes Bills' WRs 'go get that block'
It's important to remember that the play is never over when Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook carries the ball.
Just this past Sunday, Cook did one of his patented human joystick moves en-route to a 44-yard touchdown run in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets. Looking to be stopped four yards past the line of scrimmage, Cook slipped a tackle, made a cut and took the play outside to the end zone.
"That dude does some great things. I don't think he gets enough credit," said Bills' starting wide receiver Keon Coleman. "He gets skinny through a lot of tight spaces. He makes guys miss. You would think you might have the angle, and he just looks like he's jogging and beats the angle, and you just won't catch him."
The 6-foot-4 Coleman has caught himself wanting to adoringly watch the electrifying ball carrier race upfield, but there's no time to stand around when Cook's on the loose.
"It's hard not to watch sometimes. You're just watching him make all them guys miss, you forget, you gotta go get that block because he might break it," said Coleman.
Josh Allen's take on Cook
Affectionately referred to as Jimbo, Cook has developed a great working relationship with NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who thinks the world of the Bills' RB1.
“He's an absolute stud. He makes us a better team," said Allen on Tuesday afternoon in Orchard Park.
RELATED: James Cook receives ultimate compliment from retired Bills' HOF running back
Signing a four-year contract extension in August, Cook is apparently in prime form.
“He's looking as good as he ever has. very happy for him and proud of him," said Allen.
Cook's production thru 2 weeks
Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, Cook is averaging 5.2 yards per carry through two games in 2025.
Already making a case for a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod, Buffalo's primary back has 237 yards from scrimmage after two weeks. That mark ranks fifth amongst AFC leaders. His three rushing touchdowns are tied for the conference lead with Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —