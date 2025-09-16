Bills' TE Dalton Kincaid 'doesn't get as much credit as he deserves' in Year 3
Call it a minor misestimation.
When the Buffalo Bills traded up two spots in Round 1 to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall, the talking heads immediately labeled it as another pass-catching weapon for quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal.
In fact, some even initially referred to the 2023 first-round selection as "Swole Beasley" with the idea Kincaid would play a role similar to that of 5-foot-8 slot receiver Cole Beasley, who unquestionably helped Allen's development as a passer during his time in Buffalo.
Fast forward to 2025, Kincaid caught a touchdown pass in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, and he also proved to be a weapon in the run game. His forceful block cleared the way for running back Ty Johnson to convert a third down by running the ball 17 yards into the redzone.
"He's always been a tough player ever since we got him here. Probably doesn't get as much credit as he deserves in the run game," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
The 6-foot-4 athletic tight end was at it again in Week 2 against the New York Jets, noticeably contributing to the Bills' 224 net rush yards.
RELATED: Sean McDermott 'fully confident' in his first-ever Bills' draft pick 'moving forward'
"I thought he made some key blocks for us last week, in particular on some of those big plays," said McDermott.
Kincaid won at the point of attack on wide receiver Elijah Moore's four-yard touchdown run, taking Jets' cornerback Brandon Stephens completely out of the play.
The tight end's increased ability to affect the run game makes the Bills' offense that much more dangerous.
