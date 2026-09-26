QBs Headed in Opposite Directions, Four Other Things to Know About Bills vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a playoff team each of the last two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the club is off to a shocking 0-2 start, losing back-to-back home games to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

As was the case a year ago, quarterback Justin Herbert is taking a beating. He was sacked three times in each loss, he’s fumbled three times (none lost), and has more interceptions (3) than touchdown passes.

Then, there’s Buffalo Bills’ signal-caller Josh Allen. He’s completed 40-of-60 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns, plus rushed for 93 yards and four scores. More significantly, he did not turn over the ball in the wins over the Texans and Lions.

Are the Bolts capable of turning this around this Sunday against a team that has scored a league-high 77 points after two weeks of play? The Joe Brady Era, at least offensively, is off to an explosive start.

Bills vs. Chargers history

Josh Allen vs. the Chargers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

These two original AFL franchises first met back in the league’s inaugural season in 1960. All told, the Chargers have the historical upper hand at 25-14-2. That includes three postseason clashes between the clubs, with the Bills defeating the Bolts in the 1964 and 1965 AFL Championship Games.

It’s the first meeting between these clubs since Buffalo’s 24-22 prime time victory at SoFi Stadium back in 2023. As for the Chargers’ last appearance in Orchard Park, the team was on the short end of a 27-17 score in 2020.

Chargers’ Offense still trying to find rhythm

Mike McDaniel and Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two games into the season, the Bolts are still trying to find consistency under coordinator Mike McDaniel. The team has scored four touchdowns (2 rushing, 2 passing) but committed five turnovers. That’s three interceptions by quarterback Justin Herbert and two lost fumbles by running back Omarion Hampton.

Obviously, it’s a very short sample size. The Bills, along with the AFC East rival Jets, are the only two teams in the league that have not committed a turnover in this this season. Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense has produced 10 offensive TDs (5 rushing, 5 passing) and is averaging a brisk 427.5 total yards per game.





Keep an eye on Bills’ TE Dalton Kincaid

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork on #Bills TE Dalton Kincaid’s hot start. Finally healthy again, he’s been a matchup nightmare. pic.twitter.com/hJMDQM8atH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 24, 2026

A season ago, only four teams in the league allowed fewer passing yards per game than Jesse Minter’s Chargers’ defense. Two games into 2026, only three teams in the league are allowing more yards through the air. Coordinator Chris O’Leary’s unit has produced one pick and three sacks during the club’s 0-2 start.

In his fourth NFL season, Dalton Kincaid is off to a tremendous start. He’s been targeted a team-high 14 times and caught 12 passes (85.7 catch percentage). It adds up to 225 yards (1 TD) and a gaudy 18.8 yards per reception. In ‘25, he averaged 14.6 yards per grab and hauled in a career-best five touchdown passes.

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