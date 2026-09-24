Three Bold Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Struggling Chargers in Week 3

It’s hard to find any team playing with the confidence that the Buffalo Bills currently have. They knocked off the Houston Texans in Week 2, then handled the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Hosting Detroit on Thursday meant the Bills had 10 days to prepare for their next game, and they don’t have to travel. Instead, it will be the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 0-2 following two disappointing losses, who travel across the country for this showdown.

Buffalo is the favorite based on how the two teams have performed throughout the first two weeks, but they can’t take head coach Jim Harbaugh or quarterback Justin Herbert lightly. Buffalo must remain focused to secure their third win of the season, which is something they should be able to do if they make good on these three bold predictions.

Jim Leonhard’s defense forces three turnovers

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during the preseason game against Pittsburgh. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are multiple reasons for the Chargers’ early season struggles, but turnovers might be their biggest concern. While Buffalo has yet to turn the ball over, Los Angeles has coughed up the ball five times.

The Chargers have thrown three interceptions and lost two fumbles, and those issues persist in our bold predictions. Look for Jim Leonhard’s aggressive defense to get after Herbert and force Los Angeles into three turnovers on Sunday. Greg Rousseau, who has four sacks and three forced fumbles in two games will be especially problematic for the Chargers in helping Buffalo make good on this prediction.

Joshua Palmer goes for the hat trick

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer reacts to his touchdown reception against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After failing to get into the end zone in 2025, Joshua Palmer has scored twice on two receptions to start off this season. He hauled in a 34-yard touchdown which proved to be the game-winner in Week 1 and had a 43-yard touchdown in Week 2.

Palmer will now face his old team and while he hasn’t become the all-around threat Buffalo hoped he would, the arrow is pointing up. That continues in this bold prediction, which has Palmer making it three weeks in a row with a touchdown by scoring against his former franchise.

Josh Allen throws 4 touchdown passes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Josh Allen has been lights out.

Allen already has nine total touchdowns, throwing for five while running into the end zone for for more touchdowns. Against Detroit, he has three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs while throwing for a total of 248 yards.

Los Angeles, meanwhile is 29th against the pass while facing Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins. That's a recipe for disaster when going against Allen at any point in his career, but especially when he's in the midst of a hot streak. That's why this final bold prediction is that Allen carves up the Chargers' secondary and throws four touchdown passes.

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