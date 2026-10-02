Bills May Get Lucky With Patriots' Star CB Currently Not Practicing

When the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Orchard Park, their AFC East foe is expected to be a bit hobbled, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

However, if New England’s injury woes keep trending in the wrong direction, the team could also be down a few players on defense, as well.

Chief among them?

Feb. 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reaches to tip a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who recently inked a historically high four-year, $135 million contract on September 8, which made him the highest-paid cornerback in the National Football League to start the season.

And, not only did it make him the top-paid corner for 2026, but Gonzalez’s annual average salary of $33.75 million also made him the most handsomely paid corner ever in the league in terms of AAV (annual average value), as well with his signing bonus, which was for a whopping $33 million.

Highest-paid CB hit with shoulder injury last week

Oct. 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half of an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, Gonzalez has been one of the lone bright spots for the sub-.500 Patriots through three games this fall, but after sustaining an apparent left shoulder injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound boundary defensive back has missed back-to-back practices for the team from Foxborough, Massachusetts, to begin the practice week.

As of now, the defender’s status is up in the air for the game with Buffalo.

The former 2023 first-rounder out of the University of Oregon returned to action against the Jaguars after sustaining the shoulder ailment at EverBank Stadium last week—staying on the field for 52 of 62 total defensive snaps—so it’s unclear at this point whether his shoulder issue is serious enough to warrant a weekend off for the stellar defender or not against the Bills.

#ChristianGonzalez @Patriots

History of right shoulder issues

Something to watch pic.twitter.com/hb91iySc6k — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 27, 2026

During his rookie season, Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and dislocated right shoulder in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys that subsequently sidelined him for the remainder of the season in 2023-2024. So, needless to say, this type of situation is nothing new. However, when he is on the field, there's no denying the one-time Oregon Ducks' defender's play between the white lines.

Gonzalez’s game has seemingly reached new heights in 2026

Sept. 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots' cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old Texas native earned Pro Bowl honors in 2025 after allowing a passer rating to opposing quarterbacks of just 57.0 while in coverage according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s followed that incredible stretch of play up quite well this year.

Gonzalez has tallied eight tackles and five pass breakups through three games while allowing just two receptions per contest and an opposing passer rating of only 44.0 when targeted.

If New England were to be without him on Sunday, then it would be a major blow to a defense that had previously allowed just 16 total points and only 166 passing yards per game through the first two weeks of the season before last Sunday’s road debacle, which ended in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars.

Not having Gonzalez would mean Buffalo can attack down field

Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) hauls in a reception against New England Patriots' cornerback Charles Woods (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, though, if Gonzalez is unable to go against Buffalo, either Charles Woods or Karon Prunty would likely take his place opposite fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis III in the secondary this weekend.

Considering Woods and Prunty have combined for just 76 total defensive snaps in three games thus far according to Pro Football Reference, it’s undoubtedly an area of concern for the Patriots that the Bills must attack if their counterparts are without the services of the supremely talented starting boundary cornerback on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo’s veteran wideout D.J. Moore could very well have a field day in Western New York this weekend if things keep falling apart for New England in the secondary.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final injury report, which will be released later on Friday, will tell more of the story. However, regardless if Gonzalez is immediately ruled out or not, it’s one of the top situations to monitor for the Bills and their fans heading into the pivotal divisional matchup.

As for the Bills, their most notable injury-related absence this week is cornerback Christian Benford.

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