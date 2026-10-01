Bills Must Bully Ailing Patriots' Backups in Important Phase of Game
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The Buffalo Bills have a massive opportunity ahead of them against the New England Patriots this weekend in Orchard Park.
With a win, Buffalo can take a commanding three-game lead in the AFC East division and hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over New England to start October, while simultaneously crushing any sort of remaining confidence that third-year quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel might have after last season’s flukey run to the Super Bowl.
New England not having fun following last year’s run of luck
Coming off a terrible 35-6 trouncing by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 3, the Patriots are seemingly still reeling after falling short to the Seattle Seahawks and backup quarterback Drew Lock in the season opener at Lumen Field in Washington state back on September 9.
Whether it be Maye’s dwindling positive demeanor due to his incredibly poor play on the field, or the excessive amount of injuries the team has sustained through three weeks, the honeymoon from last year is over in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Seemingly already at a crossroads heading into the second month of the season, New England’s outlook moving forward could drastically change depending on the outcome of Sunday’s outing against Buffalo.
If they can win, then the Patriots’ season might take a turn for the better like it did in 2025. However, another loss, and the players on New England’s roster could quickly find themselves daydreaming of the offseason already.
Matchup between Bills and Patriots is massive despite being October
The matchup, no matter the time of year, is gigantic in terms of what the division standings and AFC playoff landscape may look like later on this winter.
So, with that in mind, it’s up to first-year head coach Joe Brady’s squad to take full advantage of the chance to almost fully put Maye and Co. out of their collective misery before Halloween even arrives.
It’s imperative that the Bills bury their AFC East foe before any sort of resurrection occurs over the coming days, weeks, and months of the regular season.
After last Sunday’s disappointing display by the Bills against the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium, though, the thought that the upcoming divisional contest will be easy shouldn’t cross any fan’s mind.
The Chargers were also banged up quite badly entering the matchup with Buffalo last weekend, but somehow the Bills still found themselves trailing the winless AFC West squad well into the fourth quarter.
And, with New England now experiencing similar turmoil on the injury front just as Los Angeles was last week, the comparisons between both contests are awfully similar.
However, this time around, Buffalo must buckle down and dominate the matchups that they should.
Injury-riddled Patriots put in tough spot heading into Week 4
The Patriots are undoubtedly hobbled to start the year, already having placed players like prized wide receiver A.J. Brown, tight end Julian Hill, and starting punter Bryce Baringer on injured reserve, as well as starting right guard Mike Onwenu.
They have even signed a pair of Buffalo’s former players to supplement some of the losses.
Now, it appears as if the team will be at even more of a disadvantage on Sunday against the Bills as backup guard Greg Van Roten, who was previously filling in for Onwenu, was also just placed on IR due to a thigh injury.
Either backup swing interior lineman Ben Brown or third-string backup guard Walter Rouse will take Van Roten’s place, and it’s the furthest thing from New England’s first option.
Between the two, Brown—a 2022 undrafted free agent of the Cincinnati Bengals out of Ole Miss—and Rouse—a 2024 sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Oklahoma—have appeared in only 39 total NFL games, with Brown having the only starts to his name as he’s made 14 for the Patriots over the past two regular seasons.
Bills’ interior DL needs to dominate trenches
Needless to say, Buffalo needs to exploit the matchup, specifically with players like Deone Walker, Ed Oliver, and DeWayner Carter.
Although Oliver has had a slightly slow start to the season, many players thought he was on the verge of a breakout season this summer at training camp.
Furthermore, both Walker and Carter appear to be on the ascension. Bills ON SI has covered their rise to relevancy amongst league circles in recent weeks.
Sunday’s game provides each player with a prime opportunity to build upon their already impressive 2026 résumés.
Will it happen? Well, that remains to be seen.
But, it’s certainly an area for Bills Mafia to keep a close eye on this weekend. Oftentimes, games are won in the trenches, and the matchup between Buffalo and New England will be no different.
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John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.Follow JGreen_PRsports