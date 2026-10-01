Bills' Week 4 Injury Update: Christian Benford Not Among Three Returnees Thursday
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The Buffalo Bills welcomed three injured players back to practice on Thursday, but starting cornerback Christian Benford was not included.
As the Bills prepare for a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff against the New England Patriots on October 4, Benford was not seen by media for the second day in a row (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).
After leaving the September 27 win due to an injured toe, Benford was officially listed as a non-participant on the first Week 4 injury report issued on Wednesday. On the field following the game's conclusion this past Sunday, Benford was seen wearing a walking boot.
“We're going to take it all the way through this week and kind of see what it looks like. And as we learned last week, I'm a little different," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady prior to Wednesday's practice. "There's going to be guys that aren't going to be out there today that still have a chance at playing, and probably are going to play this weekend.”
The Bills will be shorthanded on their 53-man roster at cornerback should Benford be unavailable. Maxwell Hairston and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun would presumably start as outside corners, but primary slot cornerback Dee Alford is theoretically the lone backup available there.
Keon Coleman, Joe Andreessen and TJ Sanders all back in action
After Wednesday absences, wide receiver Keon Coleman, linebacker Joe Andreessen and defensive tackle TJ Sanders were all visible when the Bills took the practice field on Thursday afternoon.
Coleman, who tweaked his ankle in the September 17 win over the Detroit Lions, missed two practices in Week 3. Still, he managed to play in the subsequent victory over the Chargers.
Andreessen was on the injury report all last week, too, due to a knee, but he didn't miss a day of practice until Wednesday.
Sanders has not played yet this season. First, slowed by a knee issue, he is currently only one week removed from an appendectomy.
Same story for DJ Moore
The Bills' WR1 was present for the second day in a row wearing a red non-contact jersey.
Moore was limited in practice last week after spraining his AC joint against the Lions. He proceeded to play 64 percent er of snaps against the Chargers.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.