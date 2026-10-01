Bills' Week 4 Injury Update: Christian Benford Not Among Three Returnees Thursday

The Buffalo Bills welcomed three injured players back to practice on Thursday, but starting cornerback Christian Benford was not included.

As the Bills prepare for a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff against the New England Patriots on October 4, Benford was not seen by media for the second day in a row (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

After leaving the September 27 win due to an injured toe, Benford was officially listed as a non-participant on the first Week 4 injury report issued on Wednesday. On the field following the game's conclusion this past Sunday, Benford was seen wearing a walking boot.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We're going to take it all the way through this week and kind of see what it looks like. And as we learned last week, I'm a little different," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady prior to Wednesday's practice. "There's going to be guys that aren't going to be out there today that still have a chance at playing, and probably are going to play this weekend.”

The Bills will be shorthanded on their 53-man roster at cornerback should Benford be unavailable. Maxwell Hairston and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun would presumably start as outside corners, but primary slot cornerback Dee Alford is theoretically the lone backup available there.

Keon Coleman, Joe Andreessen and TJ Sanders all back in action

After Wednesday absences, wide receiver Keon Coleman, linebacker Joe Andreessen and defensive tackle TJ Sanders were all visible when the Bills took the practice field on Thursday afternoon.

Coleman, who tweaked his ankle in the September 17 win over the Detroit Lions, missed two practices in Week 3. Still, he managed to play in the subsequent victory over the Chargers.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) prepares for contact from Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) in the first half at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andreessen was on the injury report all last week, too, due to a knee, but he didn't miss a day of practice until Wednesday.

Sanders has not played yet this season. First, slowed by a knee issue, he is currently only one week removed from an appendectomy.

Same story for DJ Moore

The Bills' WR1 was present for the second day in a row wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Moore was limited in practice last week after spraining his AC joint against the Lions. He proceeded to play 64 percent er of snaps against the Chargers.

Bills wide receiver DJ Moore celebrates races away from Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. for yards after the catch during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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