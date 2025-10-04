5 questions ahead of Bills vs. Patriots matchup on Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to keep their undefeated season alive as they take on the New England Patriots in an AFC East rivalry matchup for Week 5.
With the game on the horizon, we spoke with New England Patriots On SI reporter Jennifer Streeter to learn more about Buffalo's newest opponent.
The Patriots looked strong against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What did they learn about themselves in the blowout win?
Last week was a major step forward for the Patriots, for sure. We saw new head coach Mike Vrabel get his first career home win with the Patriots, and we also saw quarterback Drake Maye hit his stride with a quarterback rating of 155.6, just a few points away from a perfect score. After his ACL recovery this offseason, it was also good to see wide receiver Stefon Diggs out there and posting positives on the stat sheet.Honestly, I feel like last week was really about seeing the Patriots learn how to really utilize their talent on the roster.
Apart from head coach Mike Vrabel, what’s the biggest difference between the Patriots from last year compared to this year?
Hm, this is a hard one because Vrabel is the most obvious answer; but I would say seeing the effort the Patriots are placing on developing talent and how high a priority that is, is a big difference. Young offensive lineman Will Campbell — out of LSU — received a lot of praise from the organization throughout Fall Camp and the offseason as a whole. We also saw wide receiver Efton Chism III make the final 53-man roster after being undrafted. So, really seeing the priority the Patriots are putting on their future is something I've taken notice of this year.
What’s one thing people should know about the Patriots that cannot be found in a box score?
Defensive Coordinator Terrell Williams was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has now been revealed as the reason behind him taking time off from the team. The entire Patriots franchise, especially Vrabel, has said they are 100% behind him and have also worn warm-up/pregame shirts honoring Williams' strength.It's a tough situation that really shows how tight-knit the franchise is
If the Patriots were to win in Week 5, what would be the reason why?
Simple answer, but if the Pats were to win in Week 5 against the Bills it would show that they are continuing to build momentum and are utilizing their roster in that right ways. Given the Bills are currently undefeated (4-0), it would also show that the Pats and Vrabel are able to handle the pressure in a high-stakes matchup.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Bills 27, Patriots 20
