Unbeaten Buffalo Bills still have a Sean McDermott problem

With Super Bowl expectations, the Buffalo Bills need more discpline from their overall operations and their head coach.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott following a win over the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott following a win over the New Orleans Saints at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are one of only two NFL with 4-0 records through four weeks, so, everyone should be happy.

Happy? Yes.

Content? Not even close.

Quite frankly, the type of performance that Buffalo put forth against the winless New Orleans Saints in Week 4 wouldn't be good enough to beat most NFL teams. Although the players are the ones responsible for executing, many of the failures during the Bills' 31-19 win can be ultimately attributed to head coach Sean McDermott.

There's no arguing that McDermott has done wonders for the organization since his hiring in 2017. Of course, Bills Mafia will be forever grateful for his team that ended "The Drought."

Eight years later, however, the Bills have yet to even reach a Super Bowl despite an historically remarkable quarterback being able to cover up most of the team's shortcomings.

Harrison Butker (7) celebrates
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates his game tying field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The most common criticism of McDermott has been the defense's performance in important spots.

From "13 seconds" to allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to post a season-high point total in the 2024 AFC Championship Game to surrendering 40 points to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, Buffalo's defense has, on too many occasions, lacked the tenacity and consistency that were thought to be staples of a McDermott-coached unit.

The defensive inconsistency was on full display against the Saints in the September 28. Taking advantage of Buffalo's poor fundamentals, primarily its tackling, New Orleans rushed for 189 yards (5.6 ypc) on the road.

Handoff to Alvin Kamara
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands a pass off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Being that it's Week 4 of Year 9 for McDermott's regime, fundamentals should not be an issue. While the public spin suggests the McDermott-coached Bills are buttoned up and fundamentally sound, it's simply not the case right now, and it could cost them again come January.

Burning timeouts on defense

There likely hasn't been a NFL head coach who loves the defensive timeout more than McDermott. Whether he's trying to counter an offense's look or get different personnel onto the field, it's frustrating to watch, and it will wind up biting the Bills at some point.

The head coach burned TWO timeouts for his defense in the THIRD quarter in Week 4.

Three plays into the opening possession of the third quarter, McDermott found it necessary to call timeout after a 2nd-and-7 incompletion by Saints' quarterback Spencer Rattler. Then, following a Saints' touchdown that cut the Bills' lead to 21-16 with 00:14 remaining in the third quarter, McDermott needed another timeout to set his defense for the two-point conversion attempt.

Were the Saints moving too quickly for McDermott? Why weren't his staff and players able to adjust on the fly?

Imagine if the Bills were trailing late, but couldn't stop the clock because McDermott took dead ball timeouts?

Too many men on field

The Bills are riding a 13-game regular season home win streak that started one week after a 24-22 primetime loss to the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Interestingly enough, the Bills appeared to have escaped with a 22-21 Monday night win when Will Lutz's last-second field goal attempt bent wide, but the Broncos received a do-over because the defense had 12 men on the field at the snap.

Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks at his tablet after a play during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Saints in the redzone during the third quarter on Sunday, the Bills were hit with another illegal substitution penalty as Joey Bosa was unable to get to the sideline in time.

Whether or not Bosa was at fault, the head coach is responsible for some of the blame. It's his job to prepare the players are any situation they may face during live game action. That's why they've been practicing since July.

Overly conservative late-game approach

Holding a late nine-point (two possession) advantage, the Bills faced a manageable 4th-and-3 from the Saints' 17-yard line with 2:12 remaining on the clock. New Orleans had no timeouts remaining, and a first down would have effectively ended the game.

McDermott, however, opted for a field goal that did not have the potential to make it a three-score lead. Although it technically forced the Saints to score two touchdowns (as opposed to one TD and one FG) to win, it marginally affected the team's win probability, whereas a three-yard gain on fourth down would have closed the deal.

Josh Allen (17)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turns and looks towards the coaches at the end of the play during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although it could have been due to lack of execution on the third-down play, Allen appeared to have a look of frustration on his face when McDermott pulled him off the field in favor for the field goal team.

Allen would never admit it, and good on him for keeping such thoughts private, but I would bet that he, like me, wanted to move the chains on fourth down and end the game.

If the Bills are to win the Super Bowl, they have some kinks to iron out, and their head coach needs to be better.

