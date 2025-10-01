Bills Central

Stefon Diggs out for revenge in long-awaited return to Buffalo on Sunday

The once-disgruntled receiver seeks payback at Highmark Stadium with Patriots after drama

Owen Klein

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
After 445 catches, 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 games in four Pro Bowl seasons with the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Stefon Diggs will return to Western New York for the first time since the Bills' 2023 divisional-round defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, and a revenge game is brewing.

Diggs' tenure in Buffalo was marked with explosive plays that helped him lead the Bills to the first four of their five straight AFC East titles, including leading the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards in 2020, his first year in the blue and red.

Memes also filled Diggs' time with Buffalo, none more prevalent than a shot that saw him stare into the distance as the Chiefs hoisted the AFC crown in 2020, perhaps symbolizing what was to come for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs
This image of the Bills' Stefon Diggs watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their 2020 AFC Championship victory became a symbol of the Bills' desire to surpass Kansas City and reach the Super Bowl. / James P. McCoy-Buffalo News

Diggs' time with the Bills, however, was also filled with drama, as he said in a GQ interview in 2024 that he was in the worst mental state of his career in 2023. He ended up being traded to the Houston Texans with a couple of draft picks for a second-round pick.

The 2024 campaign didn't end up well for the former Maryland Terrapin, but he has made a good first impression with the New England Patriots, with whom he signed a three-year, $69 million contract in March.

Stefon Diggs
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Stefon Diggs (8) runs past Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2). / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8 of 2024, Diggs rebounded with his first 100-yard game since Week 6 of 2023 on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, catching six passes for 101 yards.

It'll be interesting to see how Bills fans welcome Diggs back to Buffalo, but if the projected fan conditions are any indication, they'll be the same as he steps into a raucous Highmark Stadium on Sunday night.

But no matter the reception, one thing is certain: Stefon Diggs will be out for blood on Sunday, hoping to stain the sea of white.

