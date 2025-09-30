Watch Buffalo Bills’ epic icy helmet transformation for rivalry uniform
The Buffalo Bills have looked good to start the 2025 NFL season, winning their first four games. Now at 4-0 heading into Week 5, they're going to look even better.
On Sunday Night Football, the Bills wear debut their rivalry uniform, which is a beautiful all-white icy look. Buffalo's "Cold Front" uniforms were announced on August 28 as part of the league's "Rivalries" program, which will bring new uniforms to all 32 teams with ties to their city.
RELATED: Bills sign new punter to replace injured Cameron Johnston
Buffalo is one of eight teams to wear the uniform this year, as the league will spend four years unveiling these fresh looks. Fans have been excited to see the Bills' threads and on Tuesday, they were given a behind-the-scenes look at their helmet being transformed.
Buffalo will host the 2-2 New England Patriots, as they look for their third win against an AFC East rival this season. The Patriots are coming off a 42-13 win in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.
The Patriots pose a threat, so hopefully the Bills' play on the field matches their look.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —