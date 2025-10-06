Bills NFL power rankings round-up Week 6: Patriots statement win has Buffalo falling
After years of going mostly unchallenged in the AFC East, it would appear that the Buffalo Bills have a legitimate challenger for their divisional crown in the New England Patriots.
The up-and-coming Patriots went toe-to-toe with the Bills on Sunday night and managed to pull out a 23-20 win. Making the Pats' win more impressive is the fact that they did it in Orchard Park.
Buffalo most certainly did not play its best game, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where the Bills turned it over three times, but New England no doubt deserves some credit for helping that happen.
You'll hear some Patriots fans pumping up their chests about how there is a changing of the guard in the AFC East now, but they need to pump the brakes.
You don't simply erase five years of AFC East dominance by the Bills in one game. There is still a long way to go this season and New England hasn't proven anything yet.
RELATED: Josh Allen unable to cover up three glaring weaknesses in Bills' first loss of season
Putting all that aside for now, here's a look at how far the Bills fell in the NFL power rankings of experts after losing to New England on Sunday night.
Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: 3 (-1)
Dewey: "Buffalo was upset was a massive favorite on Sunday night, but it remains the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Despite that, losing to the Patriots could make the AFC East much more interesting in the 2025 season.
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: 3 (-1)
Cluff: "Buffalo was the last unbeaten team remaining in the NFL before falling to the Patriots. This team has the second-highest scoring offense in the AFC, but could be in for some tougher environments. It played four of its first five games of the season at Highmark Stadium."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 3 (-1)
Iyer: "The Bills had been on cruise control since the wild comeback vs. the Ravens at home. Their schedule has been favorable until they got bit by a game, gritty division rival in the New England Patriots. Now they have more work than expected to win the AFC East."
Taylor Wirth, NBC Sports: 2 (-1)
Wirth: "Sometimes Josh Allen turnovers prove very costly. It doesn't happen often, but it's a reminder that he is human. With an ineffective James Cook, this offense was stuck in its tracks. Down goes the last unbeaten team."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —