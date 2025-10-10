Unlikely breakout performer has boosted Bills' pass rush
Buffalo Bills' edge rusher AJ Epenesa has never lived up to expectations as a former second -round pick, but has quietly been a disruptive pass rusher through the first five weeks of the season.
Epenesa's raw stats won't blow anyone away, producing 1.5 sacks, 14 pressures, 1 batted pass, and three tackles in five games.
Pass rush productivity (PRP) is a formula that combines sacks, hits, and hurries relative to how many times they rush the passer. Epenesa currently has the second highest PRP of all edge rushers with a minimum of 20% pass rush snaps. He trails only Nik Bonitto, the current league leader in sacks, and sits right above names like Will Anderson Jr, Micah Parsons, and Aidan Hutchinson. Joey Bosa is also tied for eighth in PRP.
Epenesa is also seventh in pressure rate among qualified pass rushers (minimum 50 pass rush snaps), trailing only Parsons, Bonitto, Anderson, Tuli Tuipulotu, Bosa, and Josh Uche.
According to Next Gen Stats, Epenesa has produced a 28.6% pressure rate when excluding blitz plays, which is third in the NFL.
If Epenesa can continue rushing the passer as efficiently as he currently is, he could be a big part of the Bills finally possessing the consistent pass rush they've been searching for throughout Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane's tenure in Buffalo.
