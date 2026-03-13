Ranking Buffalo Bills' Top 4 Free Agency Moves So Far, from Best to Good

The Buffalo Bills didn't exactly unleash a spending spree, but they did manage to make multiple meaningful moves as the NFL rang in its new league year.

Over the past week, the Bills acquired a highly-touted wide receiver, re-signed a key offensive lineman and added the former No. 5 overall draft pick to its edge rusher rotation.

Here are the Top 4 moves made by general manager Brandon Beane and Co. thus far.

1. DJ Moore > Free Agent WRs

The Bills' smartest move was trading for a potential WR1 rather than overpaying for a top member of an underwhelming free agent class. $28.5 million per year for Alec Pierce? No thanks.

Effectively pre-reading the free agent WR market, Beane gave up a Round 2 draft pick for Chicago Bears' starter DJ Moore. The Bills also received a fifth-round selection in return.

Had the Bills kept the No. 60 overall pick, it's unlikely they would have been able to draft a wide receiver capable of coming in and immediately contributing at a similar level to a proven veteran like Moore. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has four 1,100-yard receiving seasons to his credit.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

2. Re-signing Connor McGovern

This move was impactful on multiple levels.

Realistically, the Bills had to choose between center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards, both of whom were amongst the top available free agents at their respective positions. Although they weren't able to keep their entire starting five intact, McGovern's return ensures continuity at an important position.

In addition to building a great working relationship with quarterback Josh Allen, the 28-year-old McGovern has been available, reliable and effective since replacing center Mitch Morse. His $13 million average annual value is a bargain compared to the three-year, $81 million contact that Tyler Linderbaum earned from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

3. Choosing Bradley Chubb over Joey Bosa

After signing edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a contract reportedly worth $43.5 million over three years, the likelihood of the Bills bringing back free agent Joey Bosa is slim to none.

While Bosa consistently failed against the run, and disappeared in the playoffs, Chubb was a consistent force for the Miami Dolphins. His 8.5 sacks were more than any Bills' player in 2025.

Before tearing his ACL in Week 17 of the 2023 season, Chubb accounted for 11.0 sacks and six forced fumbles. When healthy, he's shown the ability to be the disruptor that Buffalo has lacked on the edge.

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the first quarter | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

4. Hello, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

The Bills have essentially given defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard a chess piece to deploy in the secondary.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson possesses a unique versatility that allows him to play where needed. He has experience lining up as a slot cornerback in addition to handling both free and strong safety roles.

The 28-year-old Gardner-Johnson, who has made two Super Bowl appearances for the Eagles, is known to play with an edge. He has 20 career interceptions and 20 quarterback hits over 87 appearances (71 starts).