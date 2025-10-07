Bills re-adding injury insurance with intimate knowledge of Sean McDermott's system
Apparently, Buffalo Bills' fans have not seen the last of linebacker Baylon Spector.
The Bills released the 2022 seventh-round draft pick this past August after a recurring calf injury limited his training camp availability. Now, five weeks into the regular season, Buffalo is reuniting with Spector.
The Bills have agreed to a practice squad contract with Spector, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Buffalo created a vacancy on the 17-man unit by signing linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to the active 53-man roster this past Saturday while placing sixth-round rookie cornerback Dorian Strong on Injured Reserve. Coincidentally, Ciarlo was initially signed this summer after Spector's release.
While recent injuries to Matt Milano and Dorian Williams probably motivated the front office to add linebacker insurance, being that Spector was cut with an injury settlement, this point in time is likeliest the earliest that the Bills were permitted to bring the player back into the fold.
After being drafted at No. 231 overall in 2022, Spector proceeded to play 26 regular season games for the Bills over a three-year period, but his availability was spotty. His calf injury resulted in Spector serving two IR stints in 2024.
Although the Clemson product seemingly lacks the speed and athleticism needed to succeed as a modern day NFL starter, Spector possesses invaluable experience in the Bills' defensive scheme. He also has a familiarity from having played with a lot of the personnel on that side of the ball.
Spector joins linebackers Otis Reese and Keonta Jenkins as Bills' practice squad linebackers. Jenkins, an undrafted rookie, was banged up a bit physically last month.
RELATED: Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen's health status after Bills' QB 'took some shots'
In terms of linebackers on the 53-man roster, McDermott mentioned that he doesn't foresee placing Milano on IR at this point, and Dorian Williams may be back in the lineup as early as Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Terrel Bernard, Shaq Thompson and Joe Andreessen carried the bulk of the load in Week 5 against New England.
Spector is one of five former Bills who have returned to the organization in a practice squad role along with safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Gabe Davis and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.
As an organization, the Bills clearly value those who have been here before.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —