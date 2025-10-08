Bills' $29 million WR addition trending toward free-agent bust status
The contract price seemed a bit too high at the time, but Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane and Co. deserved the benefit of doubt.
It's also important to recognize that the regular season is only five games old, and player production can potentially increase over time.
With that said, the Bills made wide receiver Joshua Palmer their No. 1 free-agent offensive addition this past offseason, and the results have been rather weak.
Palmer has no more than two catches and three targets in each of his last four games. Having played fewer than 50 percent of offensive snaps, he has yet to score a touchdown and is currently on pace for 592 receiving yards.
MORE: Bills can solve WR separation problem by striking pre-deadline deal with Saints
Whatever the reason for the low-involvement slow start, it's been nothing shy of a poor early return for a player who signed a contract reportedly worth $29 million over three years. It's especially disappointing when considering Mack Hollins gave the Bills five regular season TD receptions for nearly one-quarter of the price in 2024.
Although he had never gained more than 769 receiving yards (on 107 targets) in a season, Palmer apparently displayed a potential that would be unlocked by MVP quarterback Josh Allen operating in Joe Brady's scheme.
RELATED: Joe Brady voices approval for Brandon Beane's $29 million addition to Bills' offense
While he's made a handful of impressive receptions, Palmer has not yet emerged in a WR2, or even WR3, role for Buffalo. The fact that he's on the field noticeably less than wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman suggests Palmer's run blocking may not be at a sufficient level.
Although it would be foolish to call him a free-agent bust five weeks into his Bills' tenure, there's no denying that the team needs more than 12 receptions, 174 yards and no touchdowns from their $29 million wide receiver.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —