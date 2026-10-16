Bills Defense Must Rebound vs. Raiders Who Have 'One of Premier Players in NFL'

It won't get any easier this week.

After seeing what Puka Nacua did to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the Bills' defense has to be alert for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have another top receiving threat certainly licking his chops to rack up yards against an ailing back seven in Week 6.

Nacua registered a career-high 17 receptions for 138 yards against Buffalo, and third-year tight end Brock Bowers is arguably the best player at his position in the NFL. He has the potential to replicate what Nacua did and then some.

It wasn't only Nacua who tormented Buffalo's defense on Monday. 33-year-old tight end Tyler Higbee caught five passes for a season-high 83 yards, finding seams in Buffalo's secondary that Bowers and Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will exploit.

Despite missing the first two games of the season after undergoing a left meniscus trim procedure, Bowers leads the Raiders with 24 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

Bowers' matchup vs. Buffalo's defense

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a pass along the sideline against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25, not pictured) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has allowed 300 yards to tight ends in five games, the 10th-most in the NFL. They also haven't exactly faced the best at the position thus far, with Dalton Schultz, Sam LaPorta and Hunter Henry being the top three they've faced.

Bowers is a completely different animal.

“Brock Bowers is a problem, right? He's one of the premier players in the NFL," said Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. "I wouldn't even say just at tight end, just in the NFL. So gonna be a challenge. It all has to start through him as far as how we try to stop this offense, and it's gonna be a big test.”

He spends most of his time lined up out wide, and at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he is pretty much a big wide receiver. He also spends a fair amount of time in the slot and inline, so defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will have to be on his toes to prepare for what Kubiak's schemes have in store.

Wherever Bowers, a two-time John Mackey Award winner, may line up, he'll have a great day. Linebacker Dorian Williams has given up the sixth-highest passer rating among qualified linebackers, while Terrel Bernard is mediocre in that area.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun and safeties Cole Bishop and C.J. Gardner-Johnson gave up a passer rating of over 107 to Matthew Stafford and the Rams in addition to Williams' perfect 158.3. There could be similar numbers on Sunday, but there is hope otherwise.

Sigh of relief for Bills corners

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) carries the ball while defended by Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one caveat for Buffalo, it's that the Raiders don't have a wide receiver who can consistently threaten the defense elsewhere, with Tre Tucker, their No. 1 wideout, being fourth on the team with 19 catches.

While the Rams have Davante Adams, who caught five passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns on Monday, the Raiders' second- and third-leading receivers are running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer, with 22 and 21 receptions, respectively. Adams has 55 more receiving yards this season than those two combined.

Even though Buffalo's corners have had their struggles to this point, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard should feel comfortable about them handling the Raiders' wide receivers one-on-one with Bowers being the main target for quarterback Kirk Cousins.

It'll be a tall task handling Bowers, but if Buffalo cannot do so, the Bills could be in for a letdown after an emotional win on Monday night that got them to 4-1.

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