The 9-1 Buffalo Bills face a huge test on Thanksgiving as they host the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 12 matchup looms large over the AFC playoff picture as the Bills look to hold onto the No. 1 seed while Kansas City aims to knock them down a peg.

Buffalo is coming in on a hot streak, especially on defense. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had some growing pains early in the season, but his unit has not allowed a touchdown in three weeks. That's somewhat misleading since the Bills have been facing backup quarterbacks and struggling teams, making this game a major measuring stick for Leonhard.

One advantage Buffalo could have in this one is the familiarity that Leonhard has against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs after spending two years as a divisional rival with the Denver Broncos.

How did Jim Leonhard handle Chiefs during Broncos tenure?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked but Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Leonhard, who was the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator in Denver, first faced Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2024 season. They held the Chiefs to just 16 points, with Mahomes going 28-of-42 for 266 yards with one touchdown and no interception.

That's the type of performance any team would take from its defense, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Denver managed just 14 points with rookie Bo Nix under center. The Chiefs improved to 9-0 with that win, and ironically, the Bills handed them their first loss the following week.

The second time that Leonhard faced the Chiefs, the Broncos won easily 38-0. Kansas City was held to 71 net passing yards, but they weren't exactly trying. The Chiefs already had 15 wins and were starting Carson Wentz, who was just 10-of-17 for 98 yards and was sacked four times.

In his second season with Denver, Leonhard helped lead his team to two victories. The first was against Mahomes in Week 11. The Broncos won 22-19 as Mahomes went 29-of-45 for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception. They played again in Week 17, with Denver winning once again, this time 20-13. Mahomes missed that game after tearing his ACL in Week 15, and Leonhard and the Denver defense (led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) shut down Chris Oladokun, who had 66 passing yards.

So while Leonhard's sample size against Mahomes is minimal, he helped keep him from lighting up the scoreboard. Kansas City never hit 20 points against Leonhard, and had just 35 in two games with Mahomes. Overall, Leonhard was 3-1 against the Chiefs and 1-1 against Mahomes, which should give Buffalo hope that he can find success on Thanksgiving Day.

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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