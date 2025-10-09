Several key Bills' players remain on IR as preparation for Falcons begins
The Buffalo Bills remain without several key players as they begin preparation for a Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, kicker Tyler Bass and offensive lineman Tylan Grable have all been on Injured Reserve since the outset of the regular season and will remain sidelined as the team opens its latest week of practice.
All three players were eligible to have their 21-day windows to return from IR opened this past week, leading into a Week 5 meeting with the New England Patriots, but the Bills have decided that none of the aforementioned contributors are ready to return to the practice field, let alone the game field.
Hairston sustained a knee injury early during training camp, while Bass dealt with a pelvic-area injury throughout the team’s time at St. John Fisher University before his ailment spread to the groin/hip areas following the team’s final preseason matchup, which Bass finished 3 for 4 on field goal attempts, missing his final kick, which was from 26 yards, wide to the right. Grable was diagnosed with a concussion late during training camp and initially returned to practice in a limited fashion before being placed on IR to begin the year.
Wide receiver Gabe Davis also remains on the practice squad injured list with a knee injury.
Bills' fans were hoping Hairston might be able to return sooner rather than later, as the team has struggled mightily in the secondary this season. However, when asked if he or the others on IR would return to play this season, head coach Sean McDermott did not offer a promising response.
“We’ll see,” said McDermott when asked if Hairston or Bass would see the field by the end of the 2025 campaign.
RELATED: Bills' LB corps takes hit with All-Pro tabbed 'week to week' after reinjuring pec
With Bass sidelined, replacement kicker Matt Prater has been productive, making 10 of 11 field goal attempts on the season. The success he has found makes Bass’ return less vital, but the team remains in need of a significant boost at the CB position.
In addition to the aforementioned players, linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) did not practice for the Bills on Wednesday, while DT Ed Oliver (ankle), linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins (hand) were limited, per McDermott.
