Bills' LB corps takes hit with All-Pro tabbed 'week to week' after reinjuring pec
The Buffalo Bills had their All-Pro linebacker back on the field for Sunday Night Football, but not even for two full quarters.
Having returned to the starting lineup after missing 2.5 games due to a Week 2 pectoral injury, Matt Milano reaggravated the issue and spent the entire second half on the sideline as a result.
"He's week to week. He tweaked that pec in the game yesterday," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.
In past instances where McDermott has used the "week to week" label, the injury player has almost always missed the next game and sometimes as much as month.
While he's had great difficulty remaining available in recent seasons, the 31-year-old Milano is still a valuable tool for McDermott's defense.
MORE: Matt Milano's 'Groundhog Day' nightmare continues to haunt Buffalo Bills
Prior to leaving the 23-20 loss to the New England Patriots, Milano accounted for 32 defensive snaps and six tackles as the Bills kept the opponent out of the end zone for the first two quarters.
The Bills were already down one linebacker with Dorian Williams missing the Week 5 game due to a knee issue. Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson stepped up and played 67 percent of snaps for Buffalo alongside Terrel Bernard, who did not come off the field. Williams is trending toward rejoining the mix on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
"Dorian Williams improving. He's day to day," said McDermott.
Buffalo has also been without starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who suffered an ankle injury after the season opener. Following four games on the shelf, the sorely-missed lineman may be available when the Bills visit the Atlanta Falcons.
"We are hopeful. We'll see where that goes this week," said McDermott.
