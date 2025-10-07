Buffalo Bills bolster CB position with signing of another familiar face
The Buffalo Bills brought back two familiar faces to their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon, filling two positions that have been impacted by injury through the first five weeks of the regular season.
Linebacker Baylon Spector returned to the practice squad after he was released by the Bills during training camp, and Buffalo also welcomed back former Buffalo practice squad cornerback Jalen Kimber while releasing Otis Reese IV, the team announced.
Kimber was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, but was later released by the team in late August. He was then signed by the Bills before being subsequently released from Buffalo’s practice squad on Sept. 23 to make room for Reese IV. The former Penn State Nittany Lions CB is 24 years old and stands 6-foot, 190 pounds.
The Bills selected Spector in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he went on to record 34 tackles in 13 games over three seasons with the Bills, all of which were marred by various injuries sustained by the 26-year-old. The signings of Spector and Kimber fill a spot on the Bills’ practice squad that was left open after the team signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to its 53-man roster ahead of this past Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo has dealt with injuries at both the cornerback and linebacker positions this season, with LBs Matt Milano (pectoral) and Dorian Williams (knee) missing time with their respective ailments, while rookie CBs Dorian Strong (neck) and Maxwell Hairston (knee) are both currently on Injured Reserve.
Strong and Hairston are not expected to return any time soon, and Milano left this past week’s game against the Patriots due to a reaggravation of his injury, which will almost surely leave him out in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.
If Williams is unable to return this week, it would not be surprising to see Spector receive a jersey on game day. As far as Kimber is concerned, veteran Dane Jackson remains on Buffalo’s practice squad and would likely be the next man up for the Bills if they are to experience additional issues at the position.
The Bills did not practice on Tuesday as they look ahead to an upcoming matchup with the 2-2 Falcons, set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. in Atlanta.
