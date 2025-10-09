Bills planning to defend Falcons' superstar running back in Week 6
After putting forth an impressive performance during a Week 5 defeat, the Buffalo Bills’ rushing defense will face a much taller task in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Buffalo limited the New England Patriots to just 71 yards rushing a week ago, but will now go up against a Falcons’ ground attack that averages the sixth-most yards rushing per game in the NFL behind the efforts of former first-round pick Bijan Robinson.
The Falcons' running back has been phenomenal since being selected with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, averaging no fewer than 4.6 yards per carry in each season of his three-year career. Atlanta has a few other offensive weapons the Bills must account for, including wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. But Buffalo’s primary focus must be on Robinson if it hopes to earn a rebound win on Monday night.
“From what I’ve seen so far, I mean, he can do it all,” said Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich while discussing the matchup between his defense and Robinson.
Along with his rushing ability, Robinson also makes an impact as a receiver out of the backfield, recording the second-most receiving yards by a running back (270) this season.
“He can tote the rock, he can play in the pass game,” added Babich. “Just watched a clip, extremely good slasher, cutter, and he’ll certainly be a challenge.”
Even with their sound effort against the run during the loss to the Patriots, the Bills are still allowing the fifth-most yards rushing per game (145.6). It may be a tall ask, but Buffalo needs to improve in the trenches, and it starts this week against one of its more difficult challenges so far this season.
Good news for the Bills, after being held out the past four games, defensive tackle Ed Oliver may return from an ankle injury. While Oliver will not solve all of Buffalo’s problems defensively, his presence will be a boon for a unit that has struggled in more ways than one this season.
