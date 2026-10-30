Bills' Three Keys to Victory vs. Ravens in Week 8

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season at home in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. They then went on the road for back-to-back games on the West Coast and regained plenty of confidence.

Buffalo defeated the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, sending them into their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record. They also had an extra week to prepare for a talented Baltimore Ravens team who enters the game 4-3.

These two teams last met in Week 1 of the 2025 season, and it was one for the ages. Buffalo won in comeback fashion, with Matt Prater hitting a field goal to give them a 41-40 victory. There should be fireworks once again in this one with these two offenses, but the Bills can win if they focus on these keys to victory.

Hold onto the football

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook III runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has the No. 1 offense in the NFL, entering Week 8 with 197 points scored in six games. The only thing that has slowed them down is turnovers, with Josh Allen and James Cook both having their issues holding onto the ball at different times.

When facing a team as dangerous as the Ravens, this can't happen. Allen needs to be careful with his throws and Cook has to keep both hands on the football. They can't play scared, but they also have to stay focused and avoid shooting themselves in the foot.

Keep Lamar Jackson (or Tyler Huntley) in the pocket

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to a possible injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamar Jackson missed three games with a high ankle sprain, but there's a chance that he can be back on the field this week. While he's coming off an injury, Buffalo can't anticipate Jackson being limited in any way.

The Bills haven' faced many "running" quarterbacks this year, although they did allow Drake Maye to rush for 54 yards which was critical to the Patriots' success. While Jackson is capable of beating teams with his arm, he's at his most dangerous when he starts running, which is why the Bills have to stay disciplined on defense and keep him in the pocket.

Even if Jackson doesn't play, the focus needs to be the same. Tyler Huntley isn't as dangerous as Jackson, but he's a mobile quarterback who can extend plays. Regardless of who is playing, the Bills need to keep them contained and force them to throw. Of course, they will need the secondary to defend, but the first step is taking the threat of the quarterback run out of the equation.

Get after the Ravens' offensive line

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that could help Buffalo keep Jackson (or Huntley) under control, and perhaps Derrick Henry as well, is the struggles Baltimore has had on the offensive line. They recently traded for Cam Jurgens to try and shore things up, but that's just another shuffle they've had to make due to injuries.

The Bills will have an advantage here because of that, especially in the interior. That's where someone such as Deone Walker could take advantage and collapse the pocket. Of course, it would help to see Greg Rousseau return to the form he showed early in the season and make some plays off the edge as well. Either way, the Bills have an advantage here and must capitalize.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —