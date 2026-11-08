Believing Josh Allen-led Bills Will Easily Dismantle Vikings on Monday Night Football

The upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings should provide plenty of fireworks on Monday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

According to most metrics, the matchup will feature the NFL’s top defensive unit in Minnesota, and the league’s top offensive attack—at least in terms of scoring—from the Bills.

And, despite some question marks at the quarterback position for Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell’s home squad, the scoreboard should be fairly tight under the primetime lights . . . even if Buffalo did just hold Baltimore to only 10 points in Week 8.

Sep. 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks at the crowd following a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

In order to come out on top, the Bills and former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen will still need to put forth a good offensive display on the road on Monday evening.

But, that’ll probably be easier said than done.

So far this fall, no matter what team the Vikings have faced, defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit has stymied every opponent, regardless of who the quarterback was.

Oct. 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even in its first loss last Sunday at Ford Field, Minnesota’s defense allowed just 19 points to a Detroit Lions’ offense that is averaging 29 points per game behind veteran gunslinger Jared Goff, which places them third in the NFL behind only Cincinnati (29.4 PPG) and Buffalo (33.3 PPG) through seven games.

For that reason, even if the Bills do come out victorious, one might expect it to still be a low-scoring affair in the Upper Midwest to finish off Week 9 . . . right?

National analyst proclaims Buffalo will win comfortably in primetime

@DannyParkins predicts Josh Allen will TORCH the Vikings defense 👀



"I think he will have the best game that anyone has had against Minnesota this year, by a comfortable margin." pic.twitter.com/mL4cTg2K8L — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 6, 2026

Well, according to analyst Danny Parkins, that’s not the case. In his opinion, Allen and Co. will cruise to victory on Monday night despite the Vikings currently allowing a meager 271.6 total yards per game to opposing offenses, along with just nine total touchdowns and only 13.3 points per game.

“I think [Josh Allen] will have the best game that anyone has had against Minnesota this year by a comfortable margin. And, I expect [Buffalo] to win,” Danny Parkins said during an appearance on FS1’s First Things First on Friday.

“I think the Vikings’ defense is obviously very, very good. They’ll be playing at home, (so) that crowd noise will help, (but) Josh is spectacular against the blitz (with) his mobility, getting the ball out fast, their offensive line’s great, (and) all those things. It’s a great Xs and Os football matchup.

“I think the Vikings—last week—almost got exposed in that game against Detroit. . . . I think Josh Allen will have close to 300 yards, multiple touchdowns, and win this game in Minnesota.”

Given that Minnesota has allowed opposing quarterbacks—which includes players like Green Bay’s Jordan Love, Chicago’s Caleb Williams, and the aforementioned Goff—to only gain 182.7 total yards per game, four total touchdowns, and nine turnovers through seven outings, Allen going anywhere over the 250-yard mark would seemingly be a feat in and of itself.

Josh Allen's history of success at U.S. Bank Stadium

Sep. 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles over former Minnesota Vikings' linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Who knows, though?

Allen recently reflected on his last game in Minneapolis that occurred eight years ago during his rookie season, which famously included his hurdle of linebacker Anthony Barr during a 1:00 p.m. ET time slot on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Buffalo was a 16.5-point underdog entering that contest all those years ago in Allen’s first career road start, but the team wound up defeating the Vikings 27-6 in huge upset fashion.

And, if all goes according to what Parkins sees happening, then Bills Mafia might be celebrating a similar outcome in the coming days.

Kickoff for this iteration of the enticing interconference matchup between the NFC North and AFC East squads is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.