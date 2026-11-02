Why Bills' Defensive Performance vs. Ravens Feels Like Fool's Gold

The Buffalo Bills had several question marks surrounding them coming out of the bye week.

Whether it be the continued sloppy, yet somehow effective play of the offense or the lackluster defensive displays, first-year head coach Joe Brady and new Bills’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had a lot to figure out despite the hot start to the season in the win column.

Bills’ defense dominates coming off bye week

And Leonhard, specifically, seemed to have a target on his back from the fanbase for a unit that ranked in the bottom fourth of the league in just about every important category on that side of the ball entering Week 8.

On Sunday, however, that same struggling unit dominated the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, holding the AFC North squad to just 10 points: the lowest output they’ve held an opposing team to all season.

Undoubtedly, it was a great sight to see, and one that was desperately needed.

Nov. 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens' running back Rasheen Ali (26) carries the ball past Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But, was it really all that impressive? Should Bills Mafia believe that a defensive turnaround is on the horizon for the remainder of the season?

It’s certainly a pleasant thought . . . though, it might be more of a pipe dream.

Given the unique circumstances surrounding the outcome on Sunday, what everyone witnessed this past weekend from Buffalo’s defense might be more of a mirage than some sort of miraculous flip of the script.

Baltimore’s blunders started early, mostly due to injury

Nov. 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first quarter as Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) pressures him at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Baltimore get just one snap from franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson before he had to leave the game due to a thumb injury, but backup Tyler Huntley—who had started the team’s previous three games—lasted just five snaps before he exited with a foot ailment.

From there on, it was undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano who finished out the game in their collective absence.

It was Fagnano’s first regular-season action in the National Football League, and he finished the game with 91 passing yards and one interception after completing a mere 47.6% of his passes for the game.

He was also sacked three times and lost one fumble.

Nov. 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker T.J. Parker (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, just by looking at the numbers, some might find it hard to find any fault in the outing. And, for the most part, they’d be right.

However, what transpired is exactly the type of performance that a defense should put forth against a rookie emergency third-string quarterback who is unexpectedly playing his first professional game—on the road—in the NFL.

Bills’ fans should be leery about quick defensive turnaround

Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during first-half action of a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To be quite frank, nobody should be patting Leonhard or his players on the back.

The goal, in the end, should be for the defense to put blinders on the rest of the way. The unit’s performances through the first six games of the 2026 campaign were so bad that it’s going to take a cornucopia full of solid performances before any praise is deserved or thanks is given.

Ultimately, the first real test for the defense might not come until—fittingly—Thanksgiving night when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Western New York for a primetime holiday showdown.

Why?

Well, the offenses of Buffalo’s next three opponents—the Minnesota Vikings (20 PPG), New York Jets (21.3 PPG), and Miami Dolphins (16.7 PPG)—have collectively been held to below 20 points 13 times so far this fall.

Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is pressured by Detroit Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the second half of an NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Comparatively speaking, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been unable to break that threshold just once this season while averaging 23.9 points per contest and topping the 30-point mark three times.

For that reason, fans should probably pump the brakes a little on believing there is a defensive resurgence happening during the second half of the season before Buffalo goes up against a solid offensive counterpart later in November.

Buffalo appears to have defensive building blocks in place

Nov. 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) carries the ball after an interception during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills’ banged-up secondary did limit the AFC’s leading receiver entering Week 8, Zay Flowers, to zero yards and zero catches on five targets in the matchup on Sunday, while also limiting perennial All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to only 60 total yards (53 yards rushing, 7 yards receiving) and just one touchdown on 13 touches (11 carries, 2 receptions), so there are certainly areas to build upon.

However, how much of that was the product of the incredibly unusual occurrences that unfolded on Sunday?

That will seemingly be the million-dollar question moving forward . . . and Leonhard’s defensive unit must continue to answer the call.

A repeat performance on Monday Night Football in Minneapolis next week against the Vikings, who just dropped their first game of the season after scoring just 15 points against the Detroit Lions, would be a great place to start.

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