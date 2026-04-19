Why Buffalo Bills Should Pass on Caleb Banks In 2026 NFL Draft

With Jim Leonhard taking over as the defensive coordinator, the Buffalo Bills are expected to use the 3-4 alignment more often. That means they need to add more size and power on the defensive line, which is why someone such as Caleb Banks could be tempting.

The Florida product is a massive player at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds. Putting him on the same defensive line as Deone Walker, who stands 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds, would give them an imposing duo, but it might not be the best move for Buffalo.

Banks entered 2025 as one of the top prospects in the nation but foot injuries forced him to miss most of the year. Those injuries make him a risky proposition, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine says the Bills can't afford to gamble with their first-round selection.

"However, Banks is too big of a risk for the Bills at this juncture. Paying Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins and other players who are in line for big paydays mean that the Bills have to hit on draft picks to keep their Super Bowl window open," Ballentine wrote.

"Banks has a lot of upside, but he also brings a risky profile. Banks missed nearly all of the 2025 season with a foot injury and broke his foot at the NFL Combine."

Buffalo has other needs as well to address, including depth at wide receiver, cornerback, and edge. Locking up a player in Round 1 at one of those positions would be more optimal than rolling the dice, even with Banks' upside.

What position will the Bills select in Round 1?

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bills have been showing plenty of interest in defensive backs leading up to the draft, which suggests that could be the direction they take in Round 1. They've also been kicking the tires on several wide receivers as well, which is another direction they can look.

General manager Brandon Beane is clearly keeping his options open, rather than zeroing in on one specific position, which is exactly how he should approach such an important draft.

Brandon Beane's first picks have been mixed bag

Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their game against the Chiefs. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans might not be wildly encouraged by Beane's track record. While he knocked it out of the park with Josh Allen in 2018, he hasn't always gotten it right with the team's first pick in the draft.

Keon Coleman was a miss in 2024 as was Kaiir Elam in 2022. Dalton Kincaid (2023) and Maxwell Hairston (2025) are both talented, but injuries have been a concern. Other hits include Ed Oliver (2019) and Greg Rousseau (2021), but A.J. Epenesa (2020) is another player who never truly broke out.

If Buffalo intends to break through the playoff wall this season, Beane needs another hit this season.

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