Projecting Buffalo Bills 53-Man Roster & Depth Chart After OTAs

OTAs are behind us and the Buffalo Bills are ready to begin mandatory minicamp on June 9.

Buffalo is going through a significant overhaul this offseason following the departure of Sean McDermott. The head coach with the second-most wins in franchise history was fired after nine seasons and while they promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to keep that side intact, the defense is going to be completely different.

First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will use multiple fronts, but his philosophy favors the 3-4 system. Buffalo revamped the roster to fit his vision and they're now trying to get things implemented. Most of that work will come during training camp, which will begin at the end of July.

Despite that still being more than a month away, let's take an early look at how Buffalo's 53-man roster could look when they take the field in Week 1 of the regular season.

Quarterback (2)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen throws during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Running Back (4)

James Cook

Ray Davis

Ty Johnson

Ben VanSumeren

Wide Receiver (5)

D.J. Moore

Khalil Shakir

Keon Coleman

Joshua Palmer

Skyler Bell

Tight End (3)

Dalton Kincaid

Dawson Knox

Jackson Hawes

Offensive Line (9)

Dion Dawkins

Austin Corbett

Connor McGovern

O'Cyrus Torrence

Spencer Brown

Chase Lundt

Alec Anderson

Lloyd Cushenberry

Jude Bowry

Offensive Summary

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo goes with just two quarterbacks, but they would be happy to welcome back Shane Buechele on the practice squad. At running back, Frank Gore Jr. can make some noise but doesn't have the trust of Brady and Allen the same way Ray Davis and Ty Johnson do.

At receiver, Tyrell Shavers might not be ready to return following his torn ACL suffered in the playoffs. That could buy time for Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer who need to show improvement this season.

The biggest roster battle will take place on the offensive line with Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett fighting for the left guard position. Right now, the edge goes to Corbett, but Anderson will have every opportunity to win the job. Even if he's not the starter, he will have a key role, especially since he can play tackle as well.

Defensive Line (6)

Ed Oliver

Deone Walker

T.J. Sanders

DeWayne Carter

Zane Durant

EDGE (5)

Greg Rousseau

Bradley Chubb

T.J. Parker

Michael Hoecht

Mike Danna

Inside Linebacker (5)

Terrel Bernard

Dorian Williams

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Joe Andreesen

Keonta Jenkins

Cornerback (4)

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis celebrates with cornerback Maxwell Hairston. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Christian Benford

Maxwell Hairston

Davison Igbinosun

Dee Alford

Safety (6)

Cole Bishop

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Geno Stone

Jordan Hancock

Jalon Kilgore

Sam Franklin Jr.

Specialist (3)

Tyler Bass, K

Tommy Doman Jr., P

Reid Ferguson, LS

Defensive Summary

Buffalo Bills EDGE Javon Solomon celebrates after a missed field goal during the first half against the Miami Dolphins. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

There are a couple of tough calls here. One is Javon Solomon, who doesn't make the team in this prediction. He has the tools to succeed and Greg Rousseau recently said he could excel under Leonhard. As Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre wrote, however, Mike Danna's addition could put Solomon on the outs. If Michael Hoecht begins the season on the IR, that could help Solomon, but he's been working out and has the goal to be ready for camp.

At cornerback, they go thin with just four players, but can go heavy on the practice squad for extra depth. They also go with six safeties, although three of them, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Hancock and Jalon Kilgore, can both play in the slot which gives them plenty of options.

On special teams, rookie Tommy Doman Jr. edges out Mitch Wishnowsky as the Bills solidify the punting position long-term.