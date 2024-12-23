Studs and duds in Bills' narrow win over Patriots
The New England Patriots certainly gave the Buffalo Bills an unnecessary scare late in the season, but the Bills prevailed with a close 24-21 win at home on Sunday.
Buffalo's win keeps the team's hopes alive for the number one seed in the playoffs, holding off the Kansas City Chiefs for at least one more week. While the Patriots outgained the recently high-flying offense of the Bills, the defense causing three turnovers would make the difference.
Here's the list of the studs and duds from the Bills in their win over the Patriots.
Stud: RB James Cook
In a game where MVP candidate Josh Allen was banged up late and didn't get off to a fast start, James Cook was electric with his limited touches. Cook rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries and a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He also led the team with three receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown catch. The offense didn't nearly have enough time on the field, but Cook needs to be looked at to get more touches, especially in games where defenses are playing well.
Dud: DL Von Miller
Since returning from his suspension, Von Miller has been unable to make the kind of impact the Bills had hoped he would in the pass rush game. Miller posted just two tackles, while other guys like Greg Rousseau and Dawuane Smoot had better performances. Buffalo knows he is usually at his best in playoff time, so one game shouldn't cause them to hit the panic button. However, one sack in the last six games might be enough to raise some concerns.
Stud: DB Cam Lewis
Cam Lewis and the Bills' secondary didn't get off to the best of starts after allowing a touchdown pass in the first half, and Buffalo was down 14-0 at one point in the second quarter. He would make the biggest play of the game in the second half when he picked off Drake Maye in the end zone in the third quarter, with the Patriots threatening to either tie the game or take the lead. Lewis racked up four tackles, one pass deflection, and an interception in the win to show he could step up even with three key defensive backs out with injury.
Dud: WR Khalil Shakir
The passing game wasn't as much of a factor in the game, but Khalil Shakir had an unusually off game for his standards over the last year or so. Shakir only caught two passes for 22 yards on six targets and had one fumble in the second half. He did at least catch the onside kick at the end of the game to help them win. At one point this season, he was leading the NFL in catch-to-target ratio, and he seemed to be off his game against an underrated Patriots secondary.