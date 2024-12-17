Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen receives MVP endorsement from Aaron Rodgers
The Buffalo Bills have seen superstar quarterback Josh Allen take his game to another level so far this season. Due to his impressive level of play, Allen has been viewed as the favorite to end up winning the NFL MVP award.
While he is still facing stiff competition from Lamar Jackson, Allen continues to live up to the hype. He has shown zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Allen has now even received an MVP endorsement from future Hall of Fame and current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Of course, Allen and Rodgers have developed a close friendship.
During the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers opened up about the MVP race. He had a lot of great things to say about Allen.
"No. 1, I love Josh, I think he's a fantastic dude," he said. "Anytime I get to spend time with him, he's hilarious. He's having a big year, just got engaged, he's having a phenomenal season. They're obviously in the playoffs, gonna host a playoff game, could be for the No. 1 seed. On top of the world, and I think this should be—could be—another chance for him to add a little hardware to the mantle."
However, Rodgers did want to make sure not to discount what Jackson is doing. He clearly thinks that Jackson could end up winning the award as well.
"That being said—as someone whose won an MVP back-to-back years and knows how hard that is—can we just not gloss over what Lamar's doing? Can we not?"
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Allen has completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 484 yards and 11 more touchdowns on the ground.
As of right now, the Bills are also the better team from a record standpoint than the Baltimore Ravens.
While both of these superstar quarterbacks are fighting for the NFL MVP, the overwhelming consensus has been that Allen will end up winning the award.
Only time will tell, but both of these guys have put on a show this season. They're both deserving of taking home the MVP award. A rare "Co-MVP" award could end up being an option as well.
