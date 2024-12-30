The Bills continue to dominate in the second half of games
The Buffalo Bills have established themselves as a formidable second-half team in the NFL. This reputation is particularly evident in their ability to make strategic adjustments during halftime, allowing them to capitalize on the weaknesses of their opponents.
The Bills have scored the most points in the NFL in the second half of games at 256. The +115 scoring margin is also the most in the league. They have also scored 31 TDs (2nd most) after the halftime break.
Sean McDermott has kept his team in almost every game in his tenure. One of his biggest growth moments as the head coach has been his second-half adjustments with his coordinators this season. The Bills coming out ready to play has been evident even in games they are losing. During the NFL playoffs, the Bills will be prepared for any opponent and can make changes in the game when needed.