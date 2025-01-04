Bills Central

The Bills lead the league in this hurtful stat

The Buffalo Bills have had a great season but there is one stat that the team needs to improve on in order to win it all.

Sean McDermott unhappy
The Buffalo Bills have had an excellent season so far. There is plenty to be proud of from a team standpoint. The Bills will look to have an NFL record 14 players catch a touchdown pass on Sunday.

One area that the team could improve on is costly penalties. They have now committed the most penalties in the NFL that have nullified a touchdown. These critical mistakes must end in the playoffs for the team to get past the divisional round. If not for the penalties, the Bills could have up to 16 more touchdowns in the regular season.

The worrisome part is that their potential divisional round opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have only committed half as many (8). The Ravens are an offensive juggernaut this season.

Lamar Jackson
A potential wild card matchup with the Miami Dolphins could also be in store. They have only had 4 touchdowns called back by penalty this season. A Bills vs Dolphins rematch could be fun for many reasons. The Bills will want to avoid taking touchdowns off the board against a team that has been successful on offense with Tua Tagovailoa healthy.

