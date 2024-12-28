Bills should have taken Ladd McConkey over Keon Coleman at top of second round
The talk surrounding the Bills in the 2024 NFL draft was a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, where the defending Super Bowl champs moved from 32 to 28 to select wide receiver Xavier Worthy. There were fair questions about whether the Bills should have taken Worthy at 28, but the Bills traded down again, this time with the Carolina Panthers, who selected WR Xavier Legette with the final pick of the first round. Buffalo took Keon Coleman with the first pick of the second round.
It's easy to compare Coleman to either Worthy or Legette, but as the 2024 season has advanced, the next receiver taken, Chargers WR Ladd McConkey, who is dominating the stat sheet in his rookie season.
Should the Bills have taken McConkey instead of Coleman? On paper, yes they should have. McConkey and the Chargers finished off the New England Patriots in their Week 17 matchup, 40-7 and McConkey was terrific, recording eight receptions, 94 yards, and two touchdowns. On the season, he's been targeted 94 times, resulting in 69 receptions, 960 yards and five touchdowns. Comparatively, Coleman has only 24 receptions, 498 yards, and three touchdowns. To be fair, Coleman has missed four games due to injury, but his 17-game average puts him at only 37 catches, 770 yards, and five touchdowns, all numbers McConkey has already matched or surpassed through the first 16 games of the season.
Coleman and McConkey are distinct receivers utilized in different manners. The Bills distribute the ball widely and have several viable targets in the passing game. Coleman was not to be the Bills' top receiver; he was selected to be a big-bodied receiver capable of making downfield plays with contested catches, addressing a deficiency the Bills had in previous years. Coleman has done an excellent job doing just that, averaging an outstanding 20.8 yards per reception.
McConkey is a more refined route-runner, similar in style to the Bills' Khalil Shakir. McConkey was more NFL-ready entering his rookie year, whereas Coleman remains a work in progress. Comparing these receivers at present may be premature; however, assessing their careers years from now will provide a fairer evaluation.