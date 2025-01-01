This is where Bills' stadium ranks among ESPN's toughest places to play
Highmark Stadium has long been considered by many to be among the most intimidating environments in the NFL. It has a reputation for giving their visitors trouble -- whether it comes from being so loud that offenses are forced to operate on a silent count, or from the wintry conditions that completely alter how the game is played, opposing teams must be prepared for anything while playing in Orchard Park.
ESPN released a poll that was sent to 111 NFL players, asking them to rank the toughest places to play across the league. They received anecdotes from players and incorporated it into the report.
"I completely enjoy playing in Buffalo," said Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones. "Their fan base, very similar to ours. Very in tune, very passionate about their team. I know when we go up there, it's not only the Bills we're playing but their fans also. It makes that game more interesting and exciting knowing we're going into that atmosphere that's similar to our own crowd.''
Per ESPN, players were asked to rank their top three hardest places to play, which was then translated into a point system to determine how each stadium stacked up with each other. Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City was the top vote-getter with 57 points, followed by Lumen Field in Seattle, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Highmark Stadium was ranked as the fifth toughest place to play in the country.
Construction on a new Bills stadium has been underway over the last year, with the project to be completed ahead of the 2026 season.
While Bills fans can expect an elevated watching experience in the new stadium, opposing teams will continue to walk into one of the most daunting places to play in the NFL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —