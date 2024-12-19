The Buffalo Bills' new stadium is designed with the world's largest heated roof to withstand Buffalo's snowfall
The Buffalo Bills' new stadium in Orchard Park, NY is about half constructed, with an expected opening in time for the 2026 NFL season.
The new stadium is being built adjacent to the existing Highmark Stadium (which was originally named Rich Stadium, then renamed Ralph Wilson Stadium) which the Bills have called home since 1973.
No Dome
There was initial consideration to building the new stadium in downtown Buffalo, and with a dome or retractable roof, but both ideas were set aside after extensive cost evaluations would had made such a location and roof unfeasible for the local Buffalo community.
Current Stadium Build Cost
The price of New Highmark Stadium has grown to over $2.1 billion perJohn Wawrow of The Associated Press. This is an over half a billion dollar more than the originally approved price tag, with team owners Terry and Kim Pegula responsible for funding the additional $560 million.
IS THE BILLS CANOPY ROOF READY FOR BUFFALO WINTERS?
One of the reasons cited for avoiding a dome on the new structure, was the ability to manage Buffalo's massive annual snowfall, averaging 92 inches a year due to the traditional lake effect snow belts with cold winds from the west moving across the relatively warm Great Lakes.
Instead, Populous designed the new structure with a 360-degree canopy roof that covers over 60% of the stadium seating to limit the impact of wind and other weather on fans in their seats. As Populous states: "A unifying element, the canopy follows the form of the bowl and exterior facade, dipping down towards the end-zones and rising towards the center."
But how will the canopy hold up to Buffalo winters and lake effect snowfall?
The canopy roof was designed with an innovative snow melt system that will keep the roof from collapsing under the snow's weight. Joe Byrne, stadium construction operations manager, describes it as "the worlds largest snow melt system." The sensors in the roof monitor the weather and the V-shaped canopy structure allows the heated canopies to safely melt away any dangerous snow levels.
Frank Cravotta, Senior Vice President of Design at the Buffalo Bills and the team's stadium design lead, confidently declared that even if the snowfall is "a seven footer...yes, it absolutely will melt it."
A few facts about the new Highmark Stadium:
- Capacity: The stadium will have a capacity of 62,000
- Cost: The stadium is estimated to cost over $2 billion
- Construction: Construction is expected to take place from 2023–2026
- Design: Populous is designing the stadium with localized flavor and design elements
- Location: The stadium will be built next to Erie Community College's south campus and across the street from the existing Highmark Stadium
- Features: The stadium will be enclosed on all sides and have a canopy that covers 65% of the seats
- Taxpayer contribution: The state of New York and Erie County will pay $850 million of the construction cost (and the project will create an estimated 10,000 union jobs)
- Maintenance and repairs: New York State will pay for all maintenance and repair costs after the stadium opens
Grass Playing Field
In March 2025, the new stadium is expected to be ready for the integration of a new grass playing field that will be installed and ready for opening day in the Fall of 2026. That natural grass field will also be heated.