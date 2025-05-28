Predicting Broncos' 2025 Defensive Stat Leaders in 3 Key Categories
The Denver Broncos defense asserted itself as one of the best units in the NFL, and 2025 will be no different. With the additions of two former San Francisco 49ers — linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga — as well as a first-round cornerback, the defense will be even more dynamic and explosive.
Let’s predict which Broncos defensive stars will lead the team in the three big statistical categories, starting with their sack leader.
Sacks: Nik Bonitto | OLB
Bonitto had a career season in 2024, leading the Broncos in sacks with 13.5. His combination of speed and bend off the edge is elite, making life difficult for any offensive tackle he lines up across.
While Bonitto still needs to shore up his run defense, there’s no denying his pass-rushing chops, and there’s a good chance that he can come close to or even replicate his 2024 sack total. I do fear that teams will focus on running the ball Bonitto’s way to wash him out of the game, but he’ll still manage to get double-digit takedowns this coming season.
Prediction: 10 sacks
Interceptions: Jahdae Barron | CB
Call me crazy for having a rookie cornerback lead the Broncos in interceptions, but it makes more sense than you might think. With Patrick Surtain II locking down whoever he stands across from, it’s likely that Barron will see several passes thrown his way, leading to more opportunities to take the ball away.
Whether Barron ends up playing in the slot or outside, he’ll be tested early and often, but with his eight interceptions at Texas (five last season), he’s a ballhawk who will make quarterbacks pay. Barron is a great athlete, mature, and considered by several analysts to be the best defensive back in the draft.
Barron’s impact in the secondary will be felt immediately, and he will be in firm contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Prediction: 4 interceptions
Tackles: Dre Greenlaw | LB
Greenlaw leading the Broncos in tackles hinges on his ability to stay healthy and has already had a setback after straining his quad this offseason. However, assuming Greenlaw stays relatively healthy, there’s no doubt that he leads the team in tackles due to his instincts and explosiveness.
Even with Alex Singleton next to him, Greenlaw will be the leader in the middle of Denver’s defense, especially considering the former is coming off a torn ACL. Greenlaw brings the dog mentality to an already excellent defense, and he’ll prove the Niners made a mistake not re-signing him this offseason.
Prediction: 125 tackles