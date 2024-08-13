Report: Broncos Re-Sign Rookie LB Alec Mock Yet Again
Just one day removed from being waived, rookie linebacker Alec Mock is re-signing with the Denver Broncos, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
"ILB Alec Mock cleared waivers and is signing back with the Broncos, per source," Klis reported on X.
The Broncos waived Mock on Monday, making room for a waiver claim when the team was awarded defensive back Kaleb Hayes off the wire. It's been a topsy-turvy pro career thus far for Mock.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
After going undrafted out of Air Force, Mock joined the Broncos as a college free agent in late April. He's now been cut and re-signed twice. That's life in the NFL for most undrafted players.
In four years at the Academy, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Mock recorded 112 solo tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles. For now, he's seemingly a fringe player on the Broncos' roster, but the coaches obviously believe there's something there.
Mock received 12 defensive snaps in the Broncos' first preseason game, though he totaled no stats. Mile High Huddle's Erick Trickel awarded Mock with a 51.1 grade, which is neither good nor bad.
The opportunity to catch on is there, though, as the Broncos are still in search of a long-term Josey Jewell replacement to play next to Alex Singleton. Neither Cody Barton nor Jonas Griffith stood out in Game 1, while fellow undrafted rookie Levelle Bailey was also forgettable.
It's only one game, but Mock still has a chance to earn a seat at the table.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!