Broncos QB Bo Nix Named NFL Rookie of the Week
The season keeps chugging along, and Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix simply keeps getting better. After being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month in October, Nix has been voted NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10 for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite the Broncos falling at Arrowhead 16-14, Nix compiled a very good day against an upper-echelon defense, going 22-of-30 (73.3%) and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions.
He did not have a spectacular day on the ground, taking two frustrating sacks and rushing for -5 yards, but he was overall consistent in the passing game, displaying an ever-improving feel within the pocket and throwing catchable passes while protecting the football.
Advanced analytics also indicate that Nix had a great game and went toe-to-toe with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Earning 0.18 EPA/Pass, a Completion Percentage of Expectation of 14.1, and a Success Rate of 50% in the passing game, Nix statistically outplayed his counterpart on Sunday despite the outcome.
Nix becomes the fourth Broncos rookie quarterback to win the award dating back to 2002, along with Jay Cutler, Tim Tebow, and Drew Lock, as well as the first Bronco rookie to earn this accolade since Patrick Surtain II did in a Week 12 performance hauling in two interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 28-13 victory.
Currently, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels appears to be the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year, but over the past five weeks, he has slowed down, and Nix has continued to improve and close the gap. With seven games to go and the way Nix is playing, don’t count out the former No. 12 overall pick for Rookie of the Year just yet, as he progresses and stacks awards.
