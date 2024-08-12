How Broncos' Win Over Colts Impacted the Key Position Battles
The Denver Broncos got their preseason underway with a win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. It was an offensive display with the Broncos putting up 34 points to the Colts' 30, though both defenses did create turnovers.
Entering Denver's first preseason game, we updated how things stand with the various roster battles taking place. The game was a good test to see where things stand.
Some of the showing could’ve created a shift in how the battle was going. So, let’s get into how the battles look now with the first preseason game out of the way.
Quarterback
Zach Wilson didn’t have a terrible game, but he is the third quarterback on the roster. The battle is and always is between Jarett Stidham and Bo Nix.
Stidham got the start and looked decent under center for the 11 plays he had, but he was also timid and didn’t push the ball. There were multiple instances of him taking a short throw, which is fine, except for a third-and-long dump to Greg Dulcich. Stidham also had to deal with more issues that were out of his control than the other quarterbacks.
That said, Nix was the better quarterback on the day. There were some timing and placement issues, and his first drive seemed a bit big for him despite leading a scoring drive.
Nix settled down from his second possession on and was on target and on time for most of his throws. However, the best aspects of his game were when he'd buy time with his legs, scrambling a few times, and being more aggressive with his throws.
Did he take the top spot? No, but he made the battle even closer. The competition will likely be called after Denver's second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers this next Sunday.
Running Back
It's clear at this point that Javonte Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin will make this roster. If there was any uncertainty entering the game, it should be put to bed now.
However, there's still a battle for the fourth spot, which may not include Samaje Perine. Perine bobbled a clean pass that led to an interception. After that, he scarcely saw the field.
That final spot may be between Blake Watson and the forgotten Tyler Badie. It's worth noting that Tyer Badie was the favorite for the third running back spot entering camp last year, but an injury sidelined him and made way for McLaughlin.
Both Watson and Badie are the type of backs that can create explosive plays on the ground or as a receiver. Either of these players could end up as the primary backup to McLaughlin.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wide Receiver
There wasn’t much change in the battle on offense at wide receiver, which was the case when entering the game. It is much the same after the game. However, one receiver did help himself in a different battle.
Jalen Virgil showed off his speed and vision when returning kicks under the new rules and could continue to push for a roster spot if he can stack up good returns. Virgil looked the best out of the players the Broncos tried at kick returner.
Tight End
The only change here is a clear separation from Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich to the other tight ends. Lucas Krull coughed up the ball without securing the catch. Krull's path to overtaking Dulcich was as a blocker, which was as bad, if not worse.
Nate Adkins played a terrible game and did not show up as a blocker, which is supposed to be his specialty.
Swing Tackle
Based on this game, there is a clear winner: Matt Peart, the backup left tackle. Alex Palczewski struggled on the right side and got almost no push in the run game.
However, the best tackle on the day was Demontrey Jacobs, who looked significantly better compared to a year ago, with few mistakes in the game, and the ones he made were minor. Frank Crum is at the bottom here, and his play cemented that.
Swing Guard/Sixth OL
Someone needed to step up in this battle, and Calvin Throckmorton answered the call. Will Sherman wasn’t far behind him, and they separated themselves from the other options at the position.
Throckmorton did excellent in the run game, with some hiccups in pass protection, while Sherman was solid all the way around. Nick Garguilo looked like a rookie. Oliver Jervis was fine as the last guy in, but the biggest disappointment at the position was Alex Forsyth, so let’s jump to center.
Center
This is Luke Wattenberg's battle to lose. Was he great out there? No, but he was reliable, while Forsyth could not do anything at center or guard.
Forsyth got no push on the ground, and his pass protection was severely lacking. Sam Mustipher played decently and could push for the backup job if Forsyth doesn’t turn it around.
Interior D-Line
There isn’t any change here, and the big component creating the battle here is Eyioma Uwazurike, who didn’t play in the game, which was expected. He recently came off the suspension list, and Sean Payton said early in the week that he wouldn’t play.
Matt Henningsen, Angelo Blackson, and Jordan Jackson were fine, but the Broncos need someone to step up. If no one does, Uwazurike could come in and steal a spot.
Linebacker
The game was where someone was supposed to separate themselves, but that didn’t happen. Cody Barton and Jonas Griffith had pros and cons in the game.
No other linebacker was close to Barton and Griffith.
Cornerback
Dropping an interception (and a probable pick-six at that) didn't do Damarri Mathis any favors. He also allowed a completion on the sideline where he was out of position.
Levi Wallace didn’t play, so Mathis and Riley Moss had a good opportunity to break away. Neither of them did.
Mathis was already covered, but Moss allowed a couple of catches but not many yards, so there is a chance Moss and Wallace put space between them and Mathis. That is mainly due to Mathis’ showing, however.
Safety
It was going to be interesting to see who got the start, and it may have shocked some fans. P.J. Locke and Devon Key got the start, as Brandon Jones is still out with an injury. Key had a strong preseason last year and has been said to have a good camp.
Key is ahead of Skinner at this point, though Skinner is in line to make the roster as the fourth safety. The rest of the group is battling to roster a fifth safety.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!