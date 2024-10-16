Broncos Fall Multiple Spots in NFL.com's Week 7 Power Rankings
The Denver Broncos' momentum train came to a screeching halt on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers came to town and robbed them of a win. The Broncos offense was awful and uninspired, while the defense took a dip in play after Patrick Surtain II sustained a concussion.
After the loss, The Broncos fell to 3-3 on the season. Subsequently, Denver dropped two spots to No. 16 in NFL.com's Week 7 power rankings, good for third in the AFC West. Here’s what Eric Edholm had to say about the Broncos' loss and Bo Nix’s performance.
“Denver trailed 23-0 entering the fourth quarter, having thoroughly been outplayed for the first 45 minutes, before Bo Nix and the offense woke out of a deep slumber. Nix entered the fourth only 4-of-14 passing for 27 yards with a pick and two sacks taken, but he broke out in a big way, leading three desperate scoring drives and coming within a recovered onside kick -- and the Broncos had a shot at it -- of giving Denver a shot to win it late. Broncos fans won’t like the end result, but Nix hung tough, turning potential sacks into positive scrambles, including a clutch pickup on fourth-and-5 midway through the fourth quarter. He also bombed away to the tune of 189 pass yards in the fourth alone. The other bad news was losing CB Patrick Surtain II, who’d been playing at an All-Pro level, to a concussion. After three straight wins, this loss was tough to swallow, falling to 1-2 at home, but the Broncos have two winnable games on tap (at New Orleans and vs. Carolina) before their two-game road gauntlet at Baltimore and Kansas City," Edholm wrote.
Going 4-of-14 for 27 yards through three quarters is baffling, even for a rookie quarterback. Nix had a terrible first three quarters but bounced back, throwing for 189 yards in the fourth frame, albeit after the Chargers eased up on defense.
The Broncos offense continues to get off to dreadful starts, putting the team behind early and often creating more stress on the defense. Nix showed his elusiveness, evading sacks and using his legs to lead the team in rushing, yet again,with 61 yards.
If the Broncos want to win going forward, they need to figure out a way to get Nix and the offense going early. Otherwise, Denver will be playing from behind for the rest of the season.
On Thursday night, the Broncos can get back in the win column early as they face Sean Payton’s former team, the New Orleans Saints. The Saints' injury list is extensive, and Denver should take advantage of this matchup whether Surtian plays or not.
A win Thursday would make Sunday’s loss a distant memory.
