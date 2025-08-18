4 Positions Poised to Define Broncos’ Most Difficult Roster Cuts
With one more preseason game left to play, it will be the last time for players on the Denver Broncos' bubble to show they should make the 53-man roster. In a few cases, it's not hard to figure out who isn't going to make the cut.
But in other cases, the competition remains close, with certain positions shaping up to be potentially more painful than others. Let's examine the positions featuring the toughest roster decisions awaiting the Broncos.
Wide Receiver
Perhaps no position on the roster has more worthy candidates to make the final cut than this one. It's likely the Broncos keep no more than six receivers, but multiple receivers have emerged during the preseason.
Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. have secured their spots, but the biggest riser in training camp this year is Troy Franklin, who has made tremendous strides since last season and should have no trouble making it as well.
After that, you have Trent Sherfield, who looks like a good free-agent signing, plus third-round rookie Pat Bryant, who is doing some good things, DeVaughn Vele, the 2024 seventh-round pick the Broncos have high hopes for, rookie Courtney Jackson, who made an impact against the Arizona Cardinals, and Michael Bandy, who has spent the past two seasons on the practice squad.
The Broncos aren't likely to keep more than six receivers, so the likes of Jackson and Bandy will have to repeat their Week 2 preseason performances to really be in the roster conversation. If one or both can do that, the Broncos will have some difficult decisions to make.
Outside Linebacker
Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper have their spots secured, but the competition for the depth behind them has been tight. Jonah Elliss has made strides since his rookie season, while Dondrea Tillman continues to do well for himself.
But the question is how many edge rushers the Broncos decide to keep. If the team keeps just four, fourth-round rookie Que Robinson could find himself out of the picture. If the Broncos go with five, the final spot is Robinson's to lose.
There will be plenty of decisions to make on the defensive side of the ball, considering that the Broncos are deep at multiple positions — and outside linebacker is just the start.
Defensive Line
Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and D.J. Jones enter the season as the starters, while Malcolm Roach should have his spot on the depth chart secure. This begs the question about who else makes the cut.
If the Broncos elect to keep just five interior defenders, that leaves one spot for players like rookie third-rounder Sai'Vion Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Jordan Jackson. Even if the Broncos decide to keep six, that's two spots for three players in the mix.
It would be a shock if the Broncos don't keep Jones. Thus, the question may boil down to whether the Broncos go with six interior defenders. If so, the Broncos still have a lot to think about.
Running Back
While Audric Estime is on the outside looking in at this point, he may not be the only one. The Broncos aren't likely to keep more than four running backs, meaning somebody who has been doing well in the preseason may join Estime in being cut.
With J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey holding down the top two spots, and Jaleel McLaughlin showing he should make the roster, that means that Tyler Badie and Blake Watson might be vying for that final spot.
And that's without including Michael Burton, who has spent time the past couple of seasons as the team's fullback. Although the Broncos might be able to keep Burton on the practice squad, as they did last year, that still forecasts a tough choice between Badie and Watson.