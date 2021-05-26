Projecting the Impact of Aaron Rodgers in Broncos' Offense

If the Broncos win the football lottery and land Aaron Rodgers, how would that change the offensive outlook in the Mile High City?

Perhaps the Denver Broncos' most direct path back to the Super Bowl would be to acquire MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. However, such an acquisition will not be easy.

Broncos' GM George Paton will have to review John Elway’s notes on how he landed Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning back in 2012. Paton faces an additional hurdle; the Packers do not want to part with the NFL's reigning MVP. Rodgers will have to compel the Packers to trade him, and so far, that final strong-arm move hasn't been made.

If Rodgers stands his ground and forces his way out of Green Bay, the cost to acquire him will be higher than the Rocky Mountains. Paton will likely have to surrender multiple first and second-round draft picks, as well as at least one high-quality starter.

In such an event, Broncos Country should prepare itself to lose a high-caliber player like offensive guard Dalton Risner or edge rusher Bradley Chubb if Rodgers comes to town.

During his long tenure as the assistant GM with the Minnesota Vikings, Paton competed in the same division as Rodgers. The first-year GM knows Rodgers' skills and charisma could microwave the Broncos' offense.

Last season, Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns with just five interceptions while the Broncos' quarterbacks passed for 3,451 yards and 21 scores while throwing a combined and 23 picks. Suffice to say, Rodgers would pump jet fuel into the Broncos' anemic scoring offense.

How would the arrival of Rodgers in Denver alter things offensively? What would it change from an outlook perspective? Let's dive in.

Points Per Game? No Problem

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos have not even approached 40 touchdown passes since Peyton Manning tossed 37, 55, and 39, respectively, from 2012-14. If Denver hopes to compete against the AFC-Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the offense will have to muster up more than last season's 20.2 points per game.

Adding Rodgers would immediately move the offense up the rankings, with his towering strengths being his ability to process information and throw with accuracy. During last year’s MVP run, his quarterback rating was 121.5, the highest among all quarterbacks.

Rodgers' skills would help the Broncos' offense control the clock and create more touchdowns in the red zone. With Rodgers at the helm, and being surrounded with an arsenal of young offensive talent, the Broncos would have the potential to be a top-tier offense.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wide Receivers Unleashed

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver position one of the Broncos' strengths. Through investments in the NFL draft, the wideout room has been stocked with size, speed, and ability to make contested catches.

Courtland Sutton is returning from injury and Jerry Jeudy is poised to rebound from a bumpy rookie year. Along with uber-talented tight end Noah Fant, Rodgers should be attracted to play with Denver's talented receiver arsenal and would certainly be able to extract the maximum potential from the group.

The 38-year-old QB is known to be demanding and he holds receivers accountable for running routes with precision. In return, for being in the right spot at the right time, receivers get the ball with the best position to score.

Opposing defensive coordinators would find it exceedingly difficult to scheme against the Broncos' multitude of threats and Rodgers' intelligence. Sutton, Jeudy, or Fant could find themselves becoming a 1,000-yard receiving trio, respectively.

A Running Back's Dream: Light Boxes

USA TODAY Sports

Besides head coach Vic Fangio, running backs Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams would need to roll out the red carpet for Rodgers. Rodgers' reputation as a precision passer forces defenses to prioritize stopping the passing game, which would leave Gordon and Williams to salivate as they see smaller numbers of defenders in the box to run over.

The Broncos would have a more effective running game against defensive sub-packages trying to account for the pass. Adding a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback to a potential top-5 defense is a recipe for the Broncos becoming a Super Bowl contender overnight.

As exciting as the prospect is, the chance of Rodgers coming to Denver is slim. The Packers will do everything possible to mend the relationship with him.

But if Paton can throw a Hail Mary and somehow pry Rodgers off Green Bay's hands, Broncos Country will double down on its efforts to scrape together cash and save pocket change to buy playoff tickets.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!