Moss vs. Mathis: PFF Highlights Broncos' Top Matchup to Watch vs. Packers
When Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos begrudgingly released their first unofficial depth chart of the season last week, the coaching staff utilized the “or” on a few different positions to indicate that a few starting spots were still very much up for grabs.
At inside linebacker, both Jonas Griffith and Cody Barton were listed as starters next to Alex Singleton. At punter, incumbent Riley Dixon was listed with Trenton Gill. For Broncos Country, though, the battle for cornerback No. 2 — a hotly contested competition between free-agent newcomer Levi Wallace, Riley Moss, and Demarri Mathis — has garnered the most intrigue.
Analytics giant Pro Football Focus agrees. At home against Green Bay, PFF's Mason Cameron lists the Packers' wide receiver depth versus Denver’s cornerbacks — Moss and Mathis — as the must-watch matchup on Sunday.
"Admittedly, this matchup was originally tabbed to include Dontayvion Wicks following his one-route, 65-yard touchdown day in this past week’s opener. But given the news we most likely won’t see Wicks this week, wide receivers Bo Melton and Grant DuBose have a chance to put out good tape.
"The Broncos' secondary has some question marks thus far into camp, chief among them being who will start at cornerback opposite Pat Surtain II. That battle has fallen at the feet of Moss and Mathis, with neither taking command so far in camp," Cameron wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix earned a cliff note from PFF. Cameron asserted how impressed he was by the first-rounder's NFL debut last week, but with the Packers’ starters not expected to play, he instead highlighted Denver’s secondary.
Both Mathis and Moss had solid overall performances in preseason Game 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Neither was perfect, but both showed enough good to have the battle for the cornerback spot opposite Patrick Surtain II continue.
It's perhaps a little interesting that Wallace, the veteran cornerback, didn't even appear to be in the conversation at this point. He has dealt with a hamstring injury this offseason, but by all reports, he is more insurance for the room than a probable candidate over Mathis and Moss.
Mathis earned the start against Indianapolis but there has been more buzz surrounding Moss as the season draws closer. From Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright reporting the team is drawing closer to naming Moss as the starter to Kay Adams drawing interesting quotes from Sean Payton and Surtain about the former Iowa third-rounder, he seems to be the favorite at this point.
Moss missed a good chunk of last season after undergoing core muscle surgery. This injury and surgery set him back early and kept him from making much of an impact as a rookie outside of special teams duty and some sporadic work as a dimebacker in six-DB looks.
Again, Green Bay is not expected to play its starters in Denver. However, the Packers possess interesting and talented depth at wide receiver that should put Moss and Mathis in interesting coverage (and run defense) situations.
The Broncos' No. 2 cornerback battle will go a long way toward determining the upside of the defense in 2024 as well as the need for the position beyond the upcoming season.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!