Broncos WR Battle: With Top 5 Set, Who Takes No. 6 Roster Spot?
The top five on the Denver Broncos' wide receiver depth chart is solidified with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin, and Tim Patrick. However, the potential of a sixth man in the room adds an exciting element of competition and could significantly impact the team's performance.
The remaining depth players must prove they can be an asset to the team, which will be a crucial factor in the final 53 selection. Let’s examine which wideout could make the push in training camp while the rest sit on the practice squad.
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Not many of Denver’s wideouts outside of Sutton got to shine in the Russell Wilson lead offense. With the little reps that Humphrey got, he showed why Sean Payton wanted to keep him around.
While Humphrey only had 13 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns, he knows Payton’s system better than any of his competition, which may give him a slight advantage. Humphrey also has a similar build to Patrick — 6-foot-4 and 215-220 pounds.
Humphrey could step in if the injury-prone Patrick can’t stay out of the blue tent. Clearly, Payton is a fan, which might be enough to secure a spot on the final 53.
Brandon Johnson
A standout during preseason the last two seasons, Johnson has an opportunity to be a solid depth piece for Denver. Another taller receiver, he can be a solid backup to Sutton or Patrick.
With only 19 catches in 13 games last season, Johnson had four touchdowns, making those few opportunities count. Like all the other wideouts outside the top five of the depth chart, he is determined to find ways to stand out on offense or special teams. With the new rules on special teams, it’ll be interesting to see whether he can find touches.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jalen Virgil
Sustaining a significant knee injury as a speedy receiver like Virgil is always challenging. He showed flashes in 2022 in the preseason and against the Tennesse Titans in Week 10, where he had a 66-yard touchdown.
Unfortunately, Virgil tore the meniscus in his knee in a preseason game against the San Fransisco 49ers following a 55-yard reception. Players like Mims and the newly drafted Franklin possess incredible speed, which may make it impossible to justify adding Virgil to the No. 6 receiver spot. Virgil will likely stick back on Denver’s practice squad.
Michael Bandy
The diminutive Bandy faces an uphill battle, but Payton's Broncos brought him in last summer for a reason. Bandy appeared in one game as a Bronco last year, but received no targets on offense.
At 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Bandy could be an asset in the slot, but to make the team, his path is going to be through special teams.
Devaughn Vele
There was plenty of noise out of OTAs, and Vele was brought up a handful of times. Don’t let the number 81, tall stature, and Utah Utes tie fool you — Vele isn’t Patrick but he may be a solid addition to the Broncos’ receiving corps.
Yes, Vele is a 26-year-old rookie, but the upside is that he’s coming into the league much more mature and coachable. His extended catch radius will be an asset all over the field, making him a significant threat in the red zone. While I don’t see him making the final 53, he’s a solid receiver to have on the practice squad.
The Takeaway
The Broncos' receiving corps has been questionable since Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders left Dove Valley, and it’s up to the current talent to make a statement. While the top five wideouts are set, the backend receivers must be up to snuff if the Broncos wish to skirt injuries or excel on special teams.
One of these depth pass catchers must prove they can be a quality back and, with time, maybe even more.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!