Broncos' 'UDFA to Watch' Pinpointed by PFF
The Denver Broncos signed 15 college free agents after the NFL draft. The Broncos have a strong track record of finding gems among the undrafted ranks, and while this year's diamonds in the rough may not be as obvious, one name stands out.
In my breakdown of the Broncos' college free-agent class, I gave interior offensive lineman Clay Webb a 70% chance to make the roster, largely because of his status as a prospect and his potential as a center. Many draft analysts gave Webb an early day-three grade, either fourth or fifth round, but a looming federal lawsuit hung over his head, leading to his being undrafted. That lawsuit has since been dismissed, giving Webb a fresh start.
I'm not the only one who views Webb as having a strong shot at making the Broncos roster. Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper picked one undrafted free agent to watch for each team, naming Webb for the Broncos. There is a difference, however, as Cooper is high on Webb as an option to replace Ben Powers at left guard.
“The 285th-ranked player on PFF’s big board placed in the 85th percentile or higher in PFF run-blocking grade on gap and zone runs in 2024 and could help pave the way for new Broncos running back RJ Harvey," Cooper wrote. "Ben Powers earned 61.4 and 59.7 PFF run-blocking grades at left guard in 2023 and 2024, respectively, largely underwhelming after signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos. Perhaps Webb, who recorded 80.0-plus PFF overall grades in each of the past three seasons at Jacksonville State, can earn a roster spot and fill in if needed along Denver’s front-five.”
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Despite playing all but seven snaps in his college career as a left guard, Webb's versatility is well-noted. Throughout the draft process, he showed the ability to move to center, which is where he best projects. You can hide deficiencies as a pass protector at center more easily than at left guard.
However, Powers hasn't lived up to the contract. While he has been a decent enough player, his level of play isn't commensurate with the cost. He's one of the few bloated contracts the Broncos have on the roster, but the team restructured his deal in 2024, which makes it difficult to part ways with him now.
There's no moving on from Powers before this season. If Denver cuts him before June 1, it would come with $15.2 million in dead money, with $2.225 million saved. Anything after June 1 would come with $5.425 million dead in 2025, with $9.555 in 2026. It would save the Broncos $12 million against the cap this year.
After this season, a pre-June 1 release or trade would come with $9.775 million dead and only $8.15 million saved. A post-June 1 move would count for $5.425 million dead in 2026 and $4.35 million in 2027, with $12.5 million saved in 2026. A post-June 1 move after this season would be the most viable option if Denver doesn’t get improved play out of Powers this season, but he is locked in for 2025.
That works with Webb's timeline. After playing at Jacksonville State for most of his career, he could use a year or two to adapt to the NFL level of competition.
Webb did spend two years at Georgia, but only played 38 snaps total. However, Alex Palczewski seems to be the in-house favorite to replace Powers at left guard, even with his ability to play tackle, as the Broncos seem to prefer him as a guard.
Webb doesn’t have the best size or length to be a guard in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he can’t succeed at the position. He's a good fit for the Broncos' blocking system, but playing center is likely the best path to success for Webb. That is also the best chance for him to earn a starting job over the next few years.
Luke Wattenberg will be a free agent after this season, which opens a starting spot if the Broncos don’t retain him. Alex Forsyth is a free agent after the 2026 season, and Nick Gargiulo after 2027. There will be an open competition for the starting center job after this season, unless Wattenberg is retained.
Recommended Articles
So, it would be difficult for Webb to win a starting job, but he has a great chance to earn a roster spot this season. The 70% chance I gave Webb after the draft now seems to be underselling his outlook, and I’d probably put it around 90% now. His ability to play all three interior offensive line spots improves his chances significantly.
Join the most passionate fanbase in Broncos Country by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!