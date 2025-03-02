NFL Combine: Biggest Winners & Losers from Position Drills | WRs
The Denver Broncos should be looking at the wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft class, even though Sean Payton believes they're better off at the position than the general media perception. Beyond Courtland Sutton, it's a room full of unrealized potential, with the emerging Marvin Mims Jr. showing out down the stretch.
This is a solid receiver draft class with plenty of different prototypes, and some of them fit exactly what the Broncos can be looking for. Let’s examine some winners and losers based on the position drills at Lucas Oil Stadium, although I'll mention some of the athletic testing when relevant.
It's worth noting that the receivers' unfamiliarity with the quarterbacks led to issues for everyone on both sides, so the main focus was on the mechanics. The quarterbacks made bad passes at times, limiting what teams could evaluate from the receivers.
Winners
Jack Bech | TCU | Group One
While he didn’t run the 40, Bech had one of the better days in the position drills. He was smooth and polished with crisp breaks.
Bech's hands were reliable and he tracked the ball well. There were no questions about his effort as he tried to get every ball thrown his way.
Tai Felton | Maryland | Group One
Felton is an underrated receiver in this draft class who projects well as a versatile inside/outside pass-catcher. His quickness and well-developed route-running skills were shown during the drills. He had clean hands and tracked the ball exceptionally well.
Xavier Restrepo | Miami (FL) | Group Two
Restrepo is a smooth and polished route runner with clean technique to pluck the ball out of the air. He may not have the length you desire in a wide receiver, but he has the traits to get open quickly and he showed that in the drills.
Isaac TeSlaa | Arkansas | Group Two
After shining in the Senior Bowl game, TeSlaa showed up at the Combine and had one of the best workouts of all wide receivers. He tested well and did a great job in all the drills. He can sink his hips and burst out when changing direction, which is how to get instant separation in the NFL.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Losers
Traeshon Holden | Oregon | Group One
Another former Bo Nix weapon at Oregon in 2023, Holden had a rough day with his routes. He had some catchable balls thrown his way that he struggled to track and get under.
Josh Kelly | Texas Tech | Group One
It was a rough day for Kelly. He didn’t perform well athletically, which led to rough work in the position drills. As a runner, he is a plodder, which creates issues with breaks.
LaJohntay Wester | Colorado | Group Two
Wester is a tiny, lanky receiver who did well with his athletic testing. However, the drill work showed how little polish he has as a receiver. Wester's path to success is as a gadget player on offense.
Isaiah Neyor | Nebraska | Group Two
Neyor's footwork in and out of breaks was a mess. He lacked the needed polish, and worse, he let multiple good, on-target passes hit the ground.
Recommended Articles
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!