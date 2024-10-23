Rams WR Cooper Kupp Addresses Trade Rumors Amid Broncos Buzz
Now that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has signed an extension, the ship has sailed on a possible reunion with Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos' search for a talented playmaker to fill Payton's elusive 'joker' role goes on.
Payton would probably be just as delighted to land a bona fide pass-catching tight end or a dynamic receiver to bolster his ranks moving forward. Trade rumors are as abundant as the autumn leaves on the ground right now, and with the 4-3 Broncos in the playoff race, they've been floated as one of the potential trade destinations for Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp.
Trade rumors can be distracting, but Kupp has drawn a line under the recent rumors, proudly declaring his commitment to the Rams.
"I'm aware of it, but at the end of the day, I mean, I'm going to be where my feet are," Kupp said via ESPN. "That's all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. And for seven and a half years, I've been an L.A. Ram, and I've taken that approach every single day."
At this time of year, Kupp's declarations amount to a hill of beans. The fact is, Kupp doesn't decide on the seismic front-office moves that determine whether players stay or go each season.
Kupp hasn't played since Week 2 when he sprained his ankle vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The explosive pass-catcher's stint on injured reserve is finally over, so he's likely to play on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
Should the 2-4 Rams drop another game, GM Les Snead is expected to become an enthusiastic seller at the November 5 trade deadline. The interest in the Rams' 31-year-old spark plug will be healthy across the league, but his price might rise significantly.
The Broncos have been linked to Kupp, but as always, a potential trade will involve much more than sheer availability. Kupp would add a real X-factor and some serious production to the Broncos' very inexperienced receiving corps.
Over his storied career, the former Super Bowl champion has been equally adept at gaining gritty yards in pursuit of the bigger plays, which will be hugely attractive to contending teams. If Broncos GM George Paton has a solid interest in trading for Kupp in his advancing age, the issues of the cost to acquire him and his salary will come to bear.
As far as Kupp's recent IR sting goes, his desire to return to the field is unquestionable. He's always been a baller and a dutiful leader who believes he's got plenty of tread left on his tires.
"Being able to have a full offseason this year and being able to build that up and put the work in to set yourself up to go do something this year," Kupp said. "I feel really confident about being able to come back now knowing that I have that base and be able to play really good football."
It all sounds very attractive indeed, but given the Broncos' commitment to rapidly vanquishing Russell Wilson's dead-money hits on the salary cap, absorbing a 30-something receiver's huge salary might be a bridge too far. Kupp counts a mighty $29.8 million this year against the cap and an equally scary $27.3 million in 2026 before his contract expires.
To make any potential deal work, the Rams would have to be very financially accommodating, perhaps even paying substantially for Kupp to play elsewhere. He would have to be willing to renegotiate his contract, perhaps drastically, before any workable middle ground could be established.
Trade rumors are one thing, but making them happen in reality is something completely different.
