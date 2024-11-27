Sean Payton Compares Broncos Rookie to Saints' All-Time Leading WR
Bo Nix has already made tremendous contributions to the Denver Broncos. He's firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Yearconversation.
While most talk surrounding the Broncos is about their phenom quarterback, Sean Payton was asked about his rookie class, and his most intriguing comment came when discussing seventh-round pick Devaughn Vele, who finished Week 12 with 80 receiving yards on six receptions.
Payton could help but compare Vele to the New Orleans Saints' all-time leading receiver.
“Vele’s doing good," Payton said. "Very quickly we’ve seen his growth. So he’s been really good. The strengths for him certainly are his hands. You guys saw it in camp. He has strong hands in traffic. He’s a guy that plays well over the middle. He reminds me a lot of [former Saints WR] Marques Colston, who I had in New Orleans for 10 or 11 years."
Colston was a surehanded target in New Orleans, ending his career with 9,759 yards and 72 touchdowns. To compare Vele to one of the best receivers Payton has ever coached is exceptionally high praise.
"In our staff meeting 20 minutes ago, I said, ‘We have to continue to find touches for him,'" Payton said of Vele. "You have a big target—I mentioned this to you guys—he’s 6’4”, but he has a short inseam. He’s someone who can get in and out of cuts.”
Thus far, Vele has caught almost everything thrown his way as he's becoming one of Nix’s favorite targets. Vele entered the league at 26 years old and will be 27, having served an LDS mission before finishing his college time at the University of Utah, which means he’ll likely have a smaller window to make an impact for the Broncos.
But we’ve already seen Vele's exceptional ability to pull in passes all over the field. He is becoming a key piece in Denver’s receiving corps, and with a lack of star power across the offense, he’s already a welcome addition to the team.
The Nix-to-Vele connection is growing stronger with each game, and by next year, it could be the best combo in the NFL if they continue on this trajectory. A bright future is ahead for this Mile High duo.
