Sean Payton Explains How 'Young & Hungry' Broncos Can be 'Dangerous'
Having achieved the goal of playoff qualification, it's been timely for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos to remind themselves of what got them into the postseason in the first place.
"As a coach, you try to get in a routine where you embrace and celebrate the wins," Payton admitted on Monday. "You have that 24-hour rule. We hear it all the time with the losses. I think, most importantly is—this group, I know they're young, but they understand the process. You wait around late after our game to find out, 'What time are we playing? We're playing on Sunday.'"
Moving on from Russell Wilson ultimately proved to be a cathartic experience for the Broncos, which they badly needed. Obviously, it was prohibitive for the team's salary cap to absorb, but it forced the Broncos to turn the page conclusively and hitch their wagon to a burgeoning youth movement that has emerged.
Payton has not only committed to his talented rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but he's developed a young receiving corps to work alongside him as the weeks have rolled on. After recently turning 61 years old, Payton seems to have been re-energized by the young players he's tutoring.
Furthermore, having a young and hungry group heading into a playoff tilt with the second-seeded Buffalo Bills has its upside. Having trust in his youthful roster is forming the foundation for everything Payton is building; he knows his guys are in the lineup for several relevant reasons.
"It's the idea that we'd all like to go out and shop for 'X' number of groceries, but we're going to have to go down a different aisle," Payton said. "We're going to have to develop quickly and not be afraid of playing younger players earlier maybe than normal. [We have to] kind of bow up there a little bit and take on this challenge, and then find these guys that are like-minded and that are competitive. I use that term, 'Young and hungry can be dangerous,' and it's true. There's a little naivete to not knowing even. It's inspiring as a coach to work with players like that."
Facing the Bills in Upstate New York means figuring out how to contain their potential MVP Josh Allen, and all the ambition of youth isn't going to prepare you for it, per se. It's not only about letting the sack-happy Denver defense have at it. After all, Allen can do as much damage when he breaks containment and becomes a physical running threat.
Tackling discipline and controlling the pass-rushing lanes will have to be expertly executed on Sunday if the Broncos are going to keep their offense in it through four quarters of titanic battle.
"We shift gears completely. Obviously there are a lot of challenges, " Payton said about facing Allen. "He's had an NFL season. He's strong. I think it's one thing to get to him, but the other thing is how many times do we see him come off of the initial tackler? How do you bring him down? He does a good job with plays that are broken down. There's a lot that goes into that. The focus this week will be obviously shifting towards Buffalo and how to slow down a team that's as hotas anyone in the league."
On the flip side, Payton could also opt to unleash Nix as a dangerous runner a little more to keep that Buffalo defense off balance and guessing. You'd think that would be of paramount importance.
The Broncos offense converting on third downs will serve the greater purpose of also keeping Allen tucked up on the sideline, and help rest up the defense some. It's an X-factor that Payton is wrapping his head around as the Broncos' coaches plunge headlong into game prep for the Wildcard matchup this weekend, but Nix has many natural skills to utilize.
"I wish there was an exact science for that," Payton said about Nix avoiding pressure on third down plays. "I don't think that there is."
Let the chess games begin.
