Payton: Broncos to 'Keep Working' Tyler Badie into RB 'Combination'
If it weren't for Tyler Badie, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix would have finished as the team's leading rusher — for a third consecutive week — in Sunday's dominating victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Alas, the third-year running back ripped off a 43-yard gain to pace all Denver backs amid the 26-7 road triumph, normalizing the box score and potentially vaulting Badie to the head of the proverbial table.
“Yeah, look, I’m used to – right, wrong or indifferent – it’s easy to work two [running] backs into a rotation; it’s hard with three. It’s hard to feed three. He’d been practicing well," head coach Sean Payton said in his post-game press conference. "There were a handful of [plays ] – ‘Bad 21,’ we just abbreviate his tags B.A.D… ‘Bad 12’ – there were a handful of plays designed with his name on it and then he’s running well and so he gets some more plays, but we’ll keep working that combination. I was pleased that we were able to run the ball.”
A former Ravens draft pick elevated to the active roster, Badie was easily the most effective Broncos RB in Tampa, logging 70 ground yards on nine carries (7.8 yards per carry). This, in stark contrast to nominal starter Javonte Williams, who averaged 2.4 YPC and lost a fumble, and fellow backup Jaleel McLaughlin, who rushed five times for seven yards (1.4 YPC) and a short touchdown.
Nix totaled 47 rushing yards and a TD across nine scrambles, including a 22-yard Lamar Jackson-like escape act, en route to his first NFL win. He also completed 25-of-36 passes for 216 yards.
"We put together a great gameplan this week," Nix said. "We were very balanced. We came out early and threw the ball. Then, later in the game, we had to run the ball when everybody in the stadium knows we are running the ball, and we were able to get first downs that way. So, it was a complete offensive game, I thought. We ran the ball well and it got us in manageable third downs, and we were efficient when we threw the ball. Our guys made plays. They did a great job with yards after catch, and I think, moving forward, that’s what we continue to want to do. We want to stay balanced and be a good attack.”
With Audric Estime on injured reserve and Williams chronically unproductive, Badie may stake a larger claim of the backfield share perhaps as soon as Week 4 against the New York Jets, who've allowed 4.8 YPC to opposing RBs this season — 26th in the NFL.
